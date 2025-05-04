Scottie Scheffler nearly breaks impossible PGA Tour record at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

At this point, there's not much that Scottie Scheffler hasn't accomplished. Yes, his two wins at The Masters are his only majors, but he's dominated PGA Tour and the golf world for two years now. And yet, he's never dominated like he did at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch for the 2025 tournament as he was threatening the PGA Tour scoring record.

After making birdie on the 14th hole on Sunday with a dominant lead, he only needed to par out on his final four holes at a golf course he was tearing apart to break the record. Unfortunately, he had a slip-up on the Par-3 17th hole. He left his tee shot short but then, shockingly, flubbed a chip that rolled back to his feet. He got the next up and down for bogey but it was still quite incredible.

He still had a look at the record on the Par-5 18th hole, though, having an eight-foot putt for birdie to get it back. It ducked just low of the hole, however, and didn't quite get in. Now, that PGA Tour scoring record is only tied, not broken.

Lowest 72-hole cumulative score on the PGA Tour

The lowest cumulative score over 72 holes on the PGA Tour coming into TPC Craig Ranch and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was at 253, which was done twice previously on the PGA Tour. Per Justin Ray, Justin Thomas set that mark first at the 2017 Sony Open but was then matched by Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 RSM Classic. While there are multiple scoring records, to know that only two men had shot 253 in a tournament is truly incredible. Even now that Scheffler joins them, it only being a trio still remarks how incredible a feat it is.

Lowest 72-hole score to par on the PGA Tour

Speaking of multiple scoring records, though, the lowest score to par on the PGA Tour came from Hideki Matsuyama at, incidentally, the 2025 Sentry when he shot 35-under for the tournament. However, with that being a Par-73 golf course, that changes the math in that it was only a cumulative score of 257.

Scottie Scheffler falls short of breaking record, still wins in return to home

Even without the record, Scheffler dominated the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He took a two-shot lead after the first round after shooting 10-under and then just boat-raced the rest of the field. He played his final two holes at 1-over in the final round and still came away with an eight-shot victory over runner-up Erik Van Rooyen and 11 strokes clear of Sam Stevens in third place.

That level of dominance is always impressive, but it hits even closer to home given that the Byron Nelson was also Scheffler's first PGA Tour start when he was 17 years old back in 2014 as an amateur. For him to be able to secure such a stamped victory at this place makes it even more special — though the competitor in him is probably still kicking himself that he didn't take the scoring record for himself.