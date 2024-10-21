Scottish Women's soccer has a dramatic October with some surprising results
By StevieMac
As the domestic Scottish women's soccer season takes a short break it’s a good point to reflect on an exciting October so far. We've seen some surprise results and form struggles so the clubs will be keen to regroup and refresh for the coming weeks. They get a chance to do so as the Scottish Women’s Premier League starts an international break now with the next games on Nov. 3.
The break comes as the national team focuses on qualifying for Euro 2025. Scotland’s women face a doubleheader against Hungary on Friday, Oct. 25 in Budapest and at home on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The winners will face either Montenegro or Finland for a place at UEFA Euro 2025 in Switzerland next summer. It’s all to play for there for sure.
Looking back on the domestic scene there has been plenty of excitement in the SWPL. The high goal-scoring run of wins by Rangers in earlier months hit the buffers. Their manager Jo Potter has been unhappy with her side's form. She didn't like seeing rivals Celtic pull back from being two goals down to take a late goal and a 2-2 draw at the start of October. Another poor showing followed that in a 1-1 draw at Ibrox against Glasgow City. Potter would have wanted to see a return to form against Hibernian last weekend, but that too was a disappointing 1-1 draw.
Glasgow City top Scottish Women's Premier League
Glasgow City has picked up the top-form mantle and added a hefty 13-0 win at beleaguered Dundee United on Sunday. That followed the draw with Rangers and a 5-0 win away at Aberdeen beforehand. That run has powered City to the top of the league, one point ahead of Rangers and Hearts.
Hearts too have been in impressive form and worthy of their third-place spot behind second-placed Rangers by goal difference. They also stunned Celtic a couple of weeks ago coming out 1-0 winners, their first-ever victory over the Glasgow side. Celtic manager Elena Sadiku reckoned it was her side's worst showing this season. It’s been a mixed month for Celtic, that Hearts defeat, the late draw with Rangers, and a struggle to beat Spartans 1-0 last weekend. They sit fifth in the table but have a game in hand on those above them.
Perhaps the additional Champions League efforts have taken a toll on Celtic. A 2-0 defeat at home to FC Twente was backed by a 4-0 loss away at Real Madrid last week. It shows the huge step up in levels Sadiku’s side faces and presents a challenge to catch up in the league if they want to qualify for Europe again next season.
SWPL is taking shape but still early days
The SWPL league table is taking shape in three parts. Glasgow City, Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, and Hibernian are opening up a gap on the rest of the table but are only five points apart from each other. Below them, Motherwell and Partick look to be secure in mid-table. Both Spartans and Aberdeen will hope they can catch up on those two. But they could easily be drawn into a tough relegation battle with four of the bottom five close together on points and Dundee United well adrift and rooted to the bottom with just a single point.
It looks like it will be quite a battle at both top and bottom with so many clubs close together. But it is still early in the season and those poor results for some clubs in October show how things can change quickly.. It’s all to play for in the SWPL too.