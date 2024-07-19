Scotland women can be pleased with Euro 2025 playoff draw
By StevieMac
Scotland's women’s soccer team went into Friday’s UEFA Euro 2025 draw high on confidence after topping their League B Group 2 table. With a 1-0 win over Serbia on Tuesday, they secured the top position and also completed an unbeaten run in the group phase of qualifying. There's plenty to be proud of in their campaign to qualify for next year's Euro finals in Switzerland.
And the route to qualification is now clearer after Friday’s draw for the playoffs. Scotland potentially faces two rounds of two-legged ties to reach those finals. They now know their opponents for the first game—the draw paired the seeded Scots with Hungary.
That’s a good draw for the Scots, though nothing is ever easy in playoff matches. Hungary finished third in their League B Group 1 table, behind Switzerland and Turkey. They are at number 43 on the FIFA world rankings currently. Scotland’s good run has taken them to number 23.
Scotland women know their Euro 2025 qualification path
If successful against Hungary, Scotland’s women then face either Montenegro or Finland. While playoff ties are always difficult Scotland could certainly have had much worse opponents. The Finns are ranked at number 28 after finishing bottom of their League A group and relegation to League B. That may have dented their confidence, while Scotland is boosted by their run and promotion to League A.
Finland will be favorites though to beat Montenegro, which is 85 in those FIFA rankings. They did do well in their League C Group, coming in second with 10 points, just behind Greece at 16 points. But it’s a whole different level, and as the world ranking indicates, quite a distance apart.
Pero Martínez-Lopas' side will take nothing for granted though. The playoff ties aren’t until October, and we can expect a friendly match or two to keep them sharp, together and prepared. It’s a promising draw though, and Scotland will hope to be celebrating qualification if they continue their good run of form and wins.