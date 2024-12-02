Scottish Women's Soccer November Roundup: SWNT, SWPL and more
By StevieMac
So that was November, another action-packed month for Scottish Women's soccer teams. Some teams in the SWPL have seen setbacks and others have continued their good form. We’ve also seen the Women’s national team on the edge of qualifying for Euro 2025. Good luck to the SWNT on Tuesday in their second-leg tie in Finland, where they will need a win after Friday's 0-0 draw in Edinburgh.
Turning back to the SWPL though Glasgow City remains one of the form teams with three wins in November, although they all came against bottom half of the table opposition. Rangers though notched up three wins too, one against fourth-placed Celtic with a narrow 2-3 victory. City sit top of the table by a single point ahead of Rangers.
Hearts in third place had a nine-goal win against Dundee Utd who are firmly rooted at the wrong end of the table. Hearts though will have been disappointed to lose to close rivals Hibernian by a single goal. A 0-2 win at Aberdeen should perhaps have seen more goals from them too.
SWPL November table taking shape as bottom end clubs look adrift
Hibernian sit in fifth place with 30 points, just three behind Celtic. Then the last top-half place in the SWPL sees Motherwell in sixth but on just 19 points, quite a way behind Hibs. They are followed by Partick on 16, who might think they have a chance of making the top six.
Spartans on 13 points and then Aberdeen on 11 lie further behind. Montrose and Queens Park on seven points apiece and rock bottom Dundee United on a single point make up the final places and all look likely to continue having a tough season.
In the Sky Sports Cup after the November quarter-finals, we are heading for the semi-finals in January. Aberdeen will face Hibernian which will likely be a tough task for the Dons, but cup games can throw up surprises. The other semi-final sees Celtic paired with Rangers, always a huge clash. Celtic aren't fully flowing at the moment domestically but have shown their ability to adapt with their two Champions League matches in November against Chelsea. They won’t need any extra motivation to face their rivals again.