Seahawks can redeem themselves for DK Metcalf trade with a cherry on top

The Seattle Seahawks traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend, a move that came after releasing veteran Tyler Lockett. As such, the wide receiver room was left looking quite thin as the frachise also transitioned at quarterback.

However, Seattle could now redeem themselves with his potential replacement.

The Seahawks could be in the running to snag free agent Cooper Kupp, who was released by the Rams after Los Angeles was unable to find a trade partner for the veteran pass-catcher, as reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Seahawks landing Cooper Kupp would wash out sour taste of DK Metcalf trade

Kupp won the NFL’s receiving triple crown and captured a Super Bowl victory with the Rams, along with being named Super Bowl LVI MVP, in the same year, the 2021 season. He’d begun to make his ascent the previous two years, catching 94 balls in 2019 and 92 the next season. Then came that 2021 campaign where he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, culminating in championship triumph.

Bringing in Matthew Stafford may have had a bit to do with that but Kupp’s star was shining bright regardless.

Since that magical season, Kupp hasn’t been able to stay on the field, playing just nine games in 2022 and suiting up for 12 in each of the last two seasons. This doesn’t mean he can’t have a resurgence; it’s just a matter of keeping Kupp healthy at this point. He’ll be 32 years old in June and Seattle would probably be able to get him at a cheaper price than anyone would have in previous years or if they'd traded with the division rival Rams at his previous salary with LA.

If the Seahawks are looking to jump on the Kupp wagon, they’d better move quickly because the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots are also interested and looking for a receiver, per Schefter's report.

One advantage the Seahawks have is Kupp being a Washington kid, playing collegiately at Eastern Washington as well. Going back home to potentially play for a few years in front of the home crowd can be enticing. Things could end up working out perfectly for Seattle and their fan base in the end, ultimately helping them deal with the untimely departure of a fan-favorite in Metcalf and the drastic overhaul at quarterback with the move from Geno Smith to Sam Darnold.