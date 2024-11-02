What happened to optimism? It’s time for Seahawks fans to panic about DK Metcalf injury
By Lior Lampert
Very rarely does D.K. Metcalf miss games. 2023 marked the first time he was forced to sit out in his six-year NFL career. So, you know the Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver is hurting after getting ruled out for a second consecutive contest this season.
Metcalf won't suit up for Seattle's upcoming showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. He suffered a Grade 1 MCL sprain in the team's Week 7 over the Atlanta Falcons, which has sidelined him since. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has continuously downplayed the matter when asked about it, repeatedly expressing "optimism" regarding the 26-year-old's looming return.
However, while Macdonald gives a glass-half-full response to Metcalf's health, Seattle's actions tell another. The talented wideout hasn't practiced since going down against the Falcons, suggesting he's not as close to taking the field. Still, the first-year sideline general has led us to believe otherwise, persistently providing positive updates.
DK Metcalf injury is becoming serious cause for Seahawks to panic
If there's anything to take away from this, coachspeak doesn't always align with whatever the circumstances may be. We must take what Macdonald and other coaches around the league say with a massive grain of salt.
Considering the implications of the Seahawks-Rams Week 9 clash might have monumental ramifications on the NFC West standings, Metcalf's absence is especially noteworthy. Half a game separates the last-place Los Angeles squad from Seattle, the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals atop the divisional standings.
Given what's at stake and that Metcalf has a track record of battling through whatever ailment he's dealing with, fans have reasons to worry. The 12s have seen the two-time Pro Bowler constantly overcome any malady he sustains. Suddenly, what's been deemed a mild knee issue is lingering, making it fair to wonder whether it's more severe than initially anticipated.
Alternatively, Seattle's Week 10 bye could be factoring into their decision-making with Metcalf. They could be erring cautiously, knowing the standout pass-catcher will get extra time to heal and get as close to 100 percent as possible. Nonetheless, the "minor" problem is ostensibly worse than the Seahawks hoped or expected.