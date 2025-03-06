Seahawks will come to a DK Metcalf realization the 49ers already learned the hard way

The cost of doing business in moving on from DK Metcalf could put the Seattle Seahawks out of business. With the Seahawks entertaining offers to move on from their No. 1 wide receiver, it remains to be seen what teams have looked at Seattle's trade requests and laughed. The Seahawks want a first and a third-round pick for their star receiver, who was not even a first-round pick out of Ole Miss.

Metcalf may be the epitome of a physical freak on the football field, but a limited route tree is what cost him millions coming out of Ole Miss way back in the day. While he has proven to be the player we all thought he was and then some starring in the SEC, that is far too big of an ask coming from the Seahawks. If you want proof of why this asking price is too steep, take a look at a division rival team...

The San Francisco 49ers finally dealt their forever disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel this offseason in a deal to the Washington Commanders. The former South Carolina star netted San Francisco a fifth-round pick. With the 49ers still having to figure out what to do with their equally unhappy other star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, maybe let's not take a page out of their playbook?

It has become quite apparent that even the biggest star players are no longer worth first-round picks.

The Seahawks are seeking a first- and third-round pick for WR DK Metcalf, per sources.



Metcalf is also eyeing a new contract worth around $30M per year.



Multiple teams have inquired. pic.twitter.com/JX93XAvb52 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 6, 2025

Myles Garrett might be able to fetch the Cleveland Browns a first-round pick, but even that may be a reach.

Seattle Seahawks are asking way too much in exchange for DK Metcalf

For as much as I would love to see DK Metcalf join the Atlanta Falcons receiving corps in a trade this offseason, seeing Terry Fontenot give up the No. 15 overall pick, as well as a third-round pick the Falcons do not even have would make me want so scream! Any team worth its weight in salt builds methodically through the draft. Star players come and go, but the team-building process is the same.

If the Seahawks do pivot off Metcalf, it would signify that a rebuild is coming to the Pacific Northwest. Mike Macdonald won some games with Pete Carroll's players last season, but I am starting to get the feeling that he wants to put his own stamp on this team. Will an in-flux ownership situation even allow that to manifest? How Seattle does this season will decide if Macdonald has any real staying power.

Ultimately, I think the team that conceivably ends up trading for Metcalf would only be getting him as a rental. He hits unrestricted free agency in 2026 after being a $31.875 million cap hit in 2025. Metcalf is arguably underpaid, but if he plays up to his potential on a championship-contending team, I would venture to guess his bank account will grow quite large around this time next NFL offseason.

Seattle may be smart to get him off the books while it can, but will not get two top-100 picks for him.