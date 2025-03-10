Seahawks had a hidden leg up in Sam Darnold negotiations even before trading Geno Smith

The Seattle Seahawks have made a concerted effort to get rid of the prior regime’s legacy over the past year. Basketball courts, painted murals of iconic moments and longtime players from former head coach Pete Carroll’s staff have all been removed, piece by piece.

Days after sending quarterback Geno Smith to reunite with his former coach on the Las Vegas Raiders, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has found his own starting quarterback. Seattle signed former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold to a three-year, $110.5 million contract, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Darnold, who was the top free agent in this year’s class, will receive $55 million in guaranteed money and an average annual salary of $36.8 million.

Just two years ago, Darnold was labeled as a first-round bust and found his opportunities dwindle to those of a journeyman quarterback. He seemed destined to bounce around the league as a backup ... until he received the chance to serve as a stopgap starter for the Vikings while they developed a rookie quarterback. He seized the opportunity, and now he’s cashing in.

Seahawks are reuniting Sam Darnold with Klint Kubiak

The Seahawks began laying the groundwork for acquiring Darnold long before the deal was finalized on Monday, and the signs were there all along. When Seattle hired offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak earlier this offseason, it was likely due to his connection with Darnold.

Darnold spent a year as a backup quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, when Kubiak was the team’s passing game coordinator. Kubiak also runs a similar scheme as Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who helped resurrect Darnold’s career last season. Understandably, that scheme may have played a significant role in attracting the veteran passer to Seattle.

Darnold had a career-best campaign in Minnesota, where he led the team to a 14-3 record and nearly clinched the NFC’s top seed. He finished with a career-high 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns while throwing just 12 interceptions.

But despite the schematic similarities, Darnold’s magical 2024 campaign will be difficult to replicate in Seattle. Minnesota’s roster was outfitted with talent across the board: Darnold had perennial All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson and rising star Jordan Addison on the perimeter, tight end T.J. Hockenson over the middle and running back Aaron Jones in the backfield. And if Darnold made a mistake, the Vikings had the fifth-best scoring defense to cover up for the error.

The Seahawks won’t provide Darnold with anywhere near that level of support. There are questions at nearly every position group on the offensive depth chart, but particularly at wide receiver. Seattle released wide receiver Tyler Lockett, ending his decade-long tenure as a pillar of the team. Days later, star wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Darnold’s resurgence was remarkable, but he has yet to prove he can elevate a team in a less stable environment.