Seahawks might finally have the answer to never-ending OC musical chairs
By Lior Lampert
After shockingly dismissing Ryan Grubb to kick off their 2025 offseason, the Seattle Seahawks are searching for their third offensive coordinator in as many years. And recently intel tells us they've zeroed in on a target: Klint Kubiak.
Kubiak recently met with the Seahawks for a second, in-person interview, indicating the two sides are gaining traction. Shortly after their latest meeting was announced, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the 37-year-old "is in the driver's seat" to become Seattle's next play-caller.
Klint Kubiak could finally end the revolving OC door in Seattle
Seattle isn't the only one in the running for Kubiak's services in the NFL, per Garafolo's colleague, Ian Rapoport. The Cleveland Browns convened with him. He's a hot commodity, regarded as "one of the best top OC candidates" on the market, so seeing other suitors emerge wouldn't be surprising. Nonetheless, the Seahawks are ostensibly in pole position.
Notably, Kubiak is still under contract with the Saints. However, as a holdover from ex-New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen's regime, the team has allowed him to seek other opportunities. The Seahawks have used this to recruit the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak.
In 2010, Kubiak entered the coaching ranks as an offensive quality control assistant at Texas A&M. Since then, he's worked his way up the food chain, with Seattle looking like the next destination.
Considering he's worked under prominent and respected football minds like his father (Gary), Kyle Shanahan and Mike Zimmer, Kubiak has accrued a lot of wisdom. Things didn't necessarily work out in New Orleans, though he was undoubtedly dealt a bad hand.
Following an impressive, earth-shattering 2-0 start in which the Saints scored at least 44 points in their first two games, injuries plagued Kubiak's offense. Three of New Orleans' best offensive playmakers, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Taysom Hill, all missed at least half of the 2024 campaign. Moreover, standout running back Alvin Kamara wasn't available for the team's final three contests.
Nevertheless, given the circumstances he faced this season, the Seahawks are seemingly willing to overlook Kubiak's struggles in New Orleans.