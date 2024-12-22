Seahawks playoff scenarios: What’s at stake win or lose in Week 16 vs. Vikings
By Mark Powell
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot on the line against the Minnesota Vikings this week. The NFC West is in play, as well as an NFC Wild Card spot. Essentially, the Seahawks need every win they can get if they hope to make the postseason – losses will not be tolerated in this establishment.
Seattle is a half-game back of the Los Angeles Rams in the division, and the second-place finisher in that race is sure to be heavily-involved in the Wild Card race. Ever since the NFL expanded the playoff field to 14 teams, it has kept more teams alive later in the season. Is it a thrilling venture for fans, but also terrifying.
A win over the Vikings would go a long way in cementing Seattle as a key player in the postseason field. Whether the Seahawks win the NFC West or not, their goal this season was to make the playoffs. That is well within reach thanks to two recent wins over the Arizona Cardinals and another over the 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks playoff scenarios: How can they make the postseason?
The Seahawks NFC West chances go up dramatically if they can beat the Vikings on Sunday, as they essentially control their own destiny. The same can be said about the Rams. These two teams face off in Week 18 with a division title on the line. The Rams won the first game between the two division rivals. A loss to the Vikings would provide Los Angeles with a one-game edge along with the head-to-head advantage. Surely, Seattle would like to avoid that scenario.
While it's strange to think about the NFC Wild Card while also chasing a division crown, the Seahawks need an eye on both. The Seahawks would be just one game back of the Washington Commanders – which won on Sunday – if they secured a victory over Minnesota. The Vikings are a fellow Wild Card contender, albeit one the Seahawks will not catch. If there is one thing I have learned in my near-decade covering this sport, it's that every win plays into a tiebreaker, somehow.
If the Seahawks win this week, they control their own destiny for the NFC West. Should they lose, they could eliminate a path to the postseason, as the Packers and Rams would have a better chance at making the playoffs. Seattle is currently on the outside looking in, and that is not an ideal place to be.