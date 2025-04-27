Seahawks show Sam Darnold no grace with surprising Day 2 pick

After Day 2 of the NFL Draft had concluded, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders remained undrafted, which shocked the sporting world and dominated the headlines, overshadowing other players who were drafted ahead of him. Ironically, one such player was Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, taken by the Seattle Seahawks with the 92nd overall pick.

The Seahawks will have a new starting quarterback after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting him with former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, now the Raiders' head coach. Sam Darnold, who experienced a career resurgence with the Minnesota Vikings last season, is the new starter after signing a lucrative three-year, $100.5 million contract earlier this offseason.

After drafting Jalen Milroe, Sam Darnold's leash as the starting quarterback might be shorter

Drafting Milroe made it easy for the Seahawks to trade Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, sending him and the 172nd pick for their 142nd pick. The Seahawks' quarterback depth chart is now Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jaren Hall, and Jalen Milroe. Darnold is the starter, but Milroe's arrival introduces a new dynamic that could challenge Darnold's position.

Milroe is known for his explosive athleticism and rushing ability, which has drawn comparisons to Lamar Jackson. During his college career at Alabama, Milroe led the SEC with 71 total touchdowns over the past two seasons, with 32 of them coming on the ground. His ability to make plays with his legs adds a versatile element to the Seahawks' offense, potentially creating opportunities for him to see the field in specific packages even as a rookie.

Darnold is coming off a career-high 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading the Vikings to a 14-3 season. However, he performed very poorly the last two games, against the Detroit Lions with the NFC North title on the line, and the NFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams the following week. This is probably why the Seahawks are reportedly able to move on from him after one season, just in case his performance falters or a rookie is drafted.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has expressed confidence in Darnold as the starting quarterback. But also hinted at Milroe's potential role in the offense. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, known for utilizing athletic quarterbacks like Taysom Hill while they were together in New Orleans, could design special run packages for Milroe, leveraging his rushing prowess near the goal line. This strategic approach should allow Milroe to develop without immediate pressure.

The Seahawks fans are probably familiar with this strategy. It may remind them of when the Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson in the third round back in 2012. He eventually became the team's starter and led them to a Super Bowl victory the following season.

As the season progresses, the performance of both quarterbacks will be closely monitored, shaping the future of Seattle's offense. And if history repeats itself, the Seahawks fans should expect Milroe to replace Darnold sooner rather than later.