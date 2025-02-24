Sean Manaea injury update proves Jose Iglesias should be far from biggest Mets concern

The New York Mets have one of the best lineups in baseball after adding Juan Soto to the mix. Pete Alonso’s return solidified the top of the order as a legitimate threat. With Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, Alonso, and Soto, they should be able to produce a surplus of runs. However, preventing runs will be challenging for the Mets, especially with the recent news that Sean Manaea will start the season on the IL with an oblique injury.

David Stearns emphasized pitching depth over the offseason. Re-signing Manaea after his spectacular 2024 season was a must. The Mets also signed Frankie Montas to fill the backend of the rotation, but he’s also starting the season on the IL. New York has three rotation spots up for grabs now, with Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes as the only locks.

Nick Madrigal, who signed a split contract, was likely a candidate to fill Jose Iglesias’ 2024 role. His dislocated shoulder re-ignited the OMG rumors. That said, they have other young players who can fill that void. Brett Baty is a top candidate to grab the last-position player roster spot. If Baty continues to perform, they should focus on adding another starter rather than Iglesias.

What direction should the Mets go in to replace Manaea?

With Manaea’s injury, the Mets need to find a solution. They have a few internal options they can turn to, but a former New York starter makes total sense to bridge the gap. Before Manaea’s injury, Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning were candidates to fill the last two rotation spots. With three open now, they may have all three. All three mentioned have a career ERA over a 4.00. Rolling with one or two of those options could work, but all three would be risky.

Jose Quintana remains unsigned. Last season, he started 31 games and recorded a 3.75 ERA. Over his last ten games in 2024, he posted a 2.43 ERA. The left-hander would be a great option to fill a void in the rotation.

A wild-card candidate to fill Manaea’s rotation spot would be New York’s number-one prospect, Brandon Sproat. Last season, across three different levels, the 24-year-old posted a 3.56 ERA and notched 131 strikeouts in 24 games. If he performs well in Spring Training, he could be a better option than Canning, Megill, or Blackburn. He’s expected to make his MLB debut in 2025. He has the upside to become a top-end starter, which is exactly what the Mets desperately need.

It remains to be seen what New York will do with Manaea and Montas both starting 2025 on the IL. If anything is clear, it’s that they need to find another starter. However, they have multiple options they can band-aid the injuries with.