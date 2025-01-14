Sean Manaea makes clear that Mets are playing a risky game with Pete Alonso
By Lior Lampert
Signing Juan Soto to the biggest contract in professional sports history was a massive landmark for the New York Mets. It signaled that the franchise is all-in on competing for a World Series under owner Steven Cohen. However, the monumental transaction has ostensibly made free agent first baseman Pete Alonso an afterthought.
Nonetheless, amid the uncertainty, members of the Mets still hold Alonso in high regard and want him to continue playing in Queens. He's become a well-liked, respected part of the dugout, as demonstrated by Sean Manaea publicly vouching for him to return.
On Jan. 13, Manaea addressed the media for the first time since re-signing with the Mets on a three-year, $75 million deal this winter. He was asked about his desire for New York to retain Alonso. And in response, the left-handed pitcher didn't hide that he "very much" would like the veteran slugger to stay put in New York.
Despite not being teammates anymore (as of this writing), Manaea told reporters he and Alonso have "pretty much [worked out] every day" together this offseason. Moreover, the former said he'd "definitely love to have" the latter rejoin the Mets. But regardless of how things unravel, their bond will remain strong.
"I’m always going to support [Alonso]," Manaea stated. "Hopefully, we can get that done, but whatever happens, I’ll be happy for him."
Manaea's comments highlight the internal adoration for Alonso. It's a testament to the camaraderie within the Mets organization. But letting an esteemed leader walk out the door for nothing could cause irreparable damage.
Losing Alonso wouldn't only hurt from an on-field standpoint, but it'd be a crushing blow from a vibes standpoint. While that may not always translate to winning and success, you can argue the Mets' 2024 second-half run was sparked by their incredible aura. For example, look at how the team and fans rallied around utility infielder Jose Iglesias' new single "OMG."
With that in mind, it feels safe to say Manaea spoke for all Mets players when he voiced his desire to have Alonso back. And fortunately, all signs continue pointing toward an eventual reunion.