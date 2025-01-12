The Mets appear to have won their game of chicken with Pete Alonso and Scott Boras
The New York Mets won the offseason with a single move, inking top free agent Juan Soto to a historic 15-year, $765 million contract.
Steve Cohen is baseball's most ambitious (and liquid) owner. He has no shortage of cash and, more importantly, he does not view the Mets as a business investment. He views the Mets as a fan investment, and will go to great lengths to deliver a World Series to Queens as a result.
That said, even the richest owners reach their limits. The Mets have spent the rest of the offseason compiling a patchwork rotation on discount contracts, looking to pinch pennies and conserve flexibility to build around Soto.
A result of New York's subsequent lack of aggression has been the ongoing uncertainty around Pete Alonso. Every Mets fan wants Alonso back in the building, but the All-Star first baseman began the offseason looking for a lucrative nine-figure payday. The Mets weren't going to shell out $150 million-plus on Alonso after mortgaging the future on Soto's contract, which carries extreme risk a decade down the road.
New York's patience with Alonso was a calculated gamble. He could've signed a mega-contract in December, but offers were scant and Alonso's agent, Scott Boras, notoriously holds out for top dollar or maximum flexibility. That patience is paying off, with the market shrinking and Alonso quickly running out of superior options.
Mets' patience on Pete Alonso front could pay dividends with discount contract
Alonso's camp has put a three-year contract offer on the table for New York, with opt-outs built in. According to former GM Jim Duquette, that deal is available to the Mets and only the Mets.
There's really only one way to read this. Alonso is essentially willing to accept a hometown discount from New York. If not in terms of annual salary, then in terms of contract length, so long as he has the flexibility to test the market again next winter.
Alonso has watched the free agent market pass him by. There are still "interested suitors," but how many actually feel realistic? The Mariners need bats but never spend. The Nationals were rumored once long ago, but that trail has gone cold. The Giants have already spend a ton of money on Willy Adames and Justin Verlander. The Blue Jays don't need a first baseman. Nor do the Red Sox or Yankees or Astros.
It feels like the Mets or bust for Alonso, so it's only a matter of time until the reunion is official. We could always end up with a last-second shocker, but the Mets are still loaded with financial ammo and have a need at first base. With Alonso batting cleanup, there's less opposing pitchers can do to work around the 1-2 punch of Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto at the top of the lineup.
There is not a better setup for Alonso out there. The Mets are an established winner in need of one last explosive bat. Alonso, for all his faults, is a nuclear slugger with one of the prettiest, HR-threatening swings in baseball. The Mets know this better than anyone. It's fair to quibble with the value of an over-30 first baseman with limited defensive equity, but on a short-term contract, Alonso's bat is worth its weight in gold.
So ... expect these marriage vows to be reaffirmed sooner than later. Alonso is a Met for Life — he just is — and all signs point to that coming to fruition.