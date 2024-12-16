Sean McDermott does his best not to fawn over Josh Allen after another Bills win
It’s been a banner year for the starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, and there’s still three games left in the regular season.
Of course, Josh Allen will also be making his sixth consecutive playoff appearance. The AFC East champions now own an 11-3 record after a 48-42 triumph over the Lions at Ford Field.
In Sunday’s six-point win, Allen threw for 362 yards and two scores, plus ran for 68 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Under his command, Buffalo amassed 559 yards of total offense on just 68 plays. This season, he’s thrown for 3,395 yards and 25 scores, and rushed for 484 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Buffalo Bills have a lot of good things to say about Josh Allen, as they should
Bills’ head coach Sean McDermott (via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg) had this to say following Sunday’s wild win at Detroit.
“It’s the best I’ve seen him play and not surprised," McDermott said.“When he sets a goal for himself, for a team, I mean, he’s hard to stop. So, people have tried, they’ll keep trying, that’s what we do in this league, and I mean, just incredible, incredible performance week after week, and what more can you say?... Every week we’re watching an incredible player play incredibly consistent week after week, and I’ll let you guys fill in the rest of the sentence.”
Of course, Allen isn’t a one-man show (although the NFL MVP award is a one-man honor). McDermott was also quick to give the men up front. “I mean, he’s incredible right?...
“But I want to give credit to everyone on that side of the ball. “It’s not just Josh; he’s not able to do that if the offensive line isn’t doing their job, and sounds like coach speak, but it’s accurate.”
Is it fawning, or is this a different Josh Allen? It’s hard not to notice the improvement in ball security. In 14 games this season, he’s served up only five interceptions and lost just two fumbles. His fewest turnovers in a season came in 2019, when he gave up the ball 13 times in 16 outings. Last season, Allen turned over the ball 22 times in 17 regular-season contests.
Of course, depending on who you read or follow, Allen is currently the betting favorite to be the first Bills’ quarterback to earn NFL MVP honors. The team has had two previous players earn the honor, and both are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Running backs O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas copped those accolades in 1973 and 1991, respectively.
An individual award would be nice. But that’s obviously not the goal as long as the Bills remain one of the 12 current franchises in the league not to win a Super Bowl.