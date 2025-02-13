Sean McVay connection gives the Rams their Matthew Stafford replacement, if necessary
By John Buhler
While I am not giving much credence to the Los Angeles Rams moving on from starting quarterback Matthew Stafford at this time, I am also not ruling out the possibility of that potentially happening. Should the Rams need another quarterback, a franchise guy or not, there might be a suitable solution out there to be had in the NFL trade market. I am talking about Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons.
Even if the Rams and Falcons play in the same NFC and could theoretically be vying for the same playoff berth next year, here is why this may not be the craziest idea in the world. The Rams are not picking near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. While they could be high on someone like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe, this may only be a two-quarterback draft. The Rams are not landing the top two guys.
So with that in the back of my mind, it may serve them to go with a stop-gap quarterback, someone like a Cousins or a Sam Darnold. Cousins would be a better fit for the Rams because he would not cost them as much in free agency if he were to be released by the Falcons, as opposed to what Darnold will command on a new deal. Plus, he already knows the offense and played for Sean McVay.
It should be noted that Raheem Morris and Les Snead have strong ties to both NFC organizations.
Kirk Cousins may be the ideal Matthew Stafford replacement for LA Rams
Cousins' reputation has taken a bit of a hit after how last year ended for him. He turned into a pumpkin after Halloween, due in part to a shoulder injury he and the Falcons apparently kept under wraps from everyone. It did not matter in the end, as he was eventually benched in favor of No. 8 overall pick Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta will move forward with Penix as its starter and will not do Cousins any favors.
In the event that Cousins is released, Atlanta will be on the hook for most of his 2025 NFL salary. The Rams can sign him for a little more than the veteran minimum. Because he knows the system, as he played for Zac Robinson last year and on the same Washington staff that McVay was a part of over a decade ago, I think this could work. I think Morris and Snead could also make a trade possible, too.
Overall, we are looking at one of the most accurate passers of his generation coming off two frustrating seasons for him. The Rams are trending down, but could potentially reset it by going with Cousins over Stafford for now as the bridge with all eyes on drafting a long-term replacement in the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. The Rams might be in a better position to land a franchise player by then.
Believe it or not, Cousins will have plenty of suitors this offseason if he is to leave the Falcons behind.