Sean McVay seemingly takes Cooper Kupp off trade block after upset win over Vikings
Maybe there will be no Cooper Kupp sweepstakes after all. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay shut down any trade rumors surrounding his Kupp, despite multiple reports of Kupp’s name being on the trade block.
"I'm really glad to have Cooper Kupp back with us and I expect it to stay that way,” McVay said, according to NFL Network’s Bridget Condon.
So it seems for any team looking to acquire Kupp, that ship has sailed. Though anything can happen and if the right offer comes in, could sway the Rams in making a move.
Although it seems unlikely with Matthew Stafford and the Rams pulling off the upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in Thursday Night Football. It was the second-straight loss for the Vikings after they started the season 5-0.
Rams latest win shuts down all trade rumors as Los Angeles remains in playoff contention
If the Rams had lost, it might have been a different outcome. But with Stafford tossing four touchdown passes and leading the Rams to their third win of the season, it’s safe to say, Stafford and Kupp probably won’t be circulating trade rumors anymore.
Seattle leads the NFC West division at 4-3 and the other three teams are in a tie at 3-4. Had the Rams dropped to 2-5, it’s a very different story.
But the Rams should have no interest in selling right now. They could very much land in a playoff spot and a division title seems attainable as well. And in just his third game of the season, Kupp caught his second touchdown catch of the year. He had eight catches for 51 yards.
The Rams looked like a team that may be down but ain’t out just yet. And fielding offers for Kupp or even Stafford at this point seems unrealistic. So if you were in the market for going after a wide receiver before the trade deadline, you might have to start looking elsewhere.
McVay made it very clear after the Rams’ win, he intends on winning with his current players.