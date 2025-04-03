Sean Payton, Broncos add insurance quarterback behind Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos still haven’t won a postseason game since stifling Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, 24-10, in Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara. However, for the first time since that 2015 campaign, the Men from Mile High were back in the playoffs in 2024.

Of course, it didn’t end well for Sean Payton’s club. Denver got on the board first in the wild card round at Buffalo via an early 7-0 lead. The Bills scored the final 31 points and it was seemingly over for the Broncos, who had the ball for just 18:17 in that 24-point setback.

Broncos add experienced depth at the quarterback spot

Last April, there were six quarterbacks drafted in the first round, all within the first 12 selections. The last of those was Bo Nix, who spent three seasons at Auburn before playing at the University of Oregon for two years (2022-23).

The Broncos were rewarded with a strong showing by the talented youngster. Nix started all 17 games, hitting on 66.3 percent of his throws. He totaled 3,775 yards through the air, and threw more than twice as many TD passes (29) as interceptions (12). Nix also ran for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

That being said, the team added to its quarterback dept chart this week.

Sources: The #Broncos are signing former #Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to a 1-year deal.



He had multiple offers but chose Denver, seeing the best fit with HC Sean Payton and QBs coach Davis Webb, joining a room with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. pic.twitter.com/8aaQRpKR4p — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 31, 2025

A sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, Sam Ehlinger has played in a total of eight contests, and didn’t appear in a game in 2024. There were four outings, including three starts for the Colts in 2022, and that was the only year he threw a pass.

The former University of Texas hit on a respectable 63.4 percent of his passes for a combined 573 yards and just as many touchdown passes (3) as interceptions.

Ehlinger did lose one of his two fumbles, and was sacked a combined 14 times in those four outings. In any case, Payton has a young prospect who may be able to challenge Jarrett Stidham for the backup job behind Nix in 2025.