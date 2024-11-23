Sean Payton sounds like he wanted Broncos flexed to TNF to test Bo Nix
An argument can (and probably should) be made that the Denver Broncos are the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. Pegged by many to be among the worst teams in the NFL entering the year, the Broncos will begin their Week 12 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders with a 6-5 record and in sole possession of the No. 7 seed in the AFC. With no team below them in the standings even at .500, the Broncos have a great shot at making the playoffs for the first time since their Super Bowl win in 2015.
The Broncos playing as well as they have this season caused the NFL to approach them and ask if they'd be willing to move their Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers to a Thursday Night Football slot. Had head coach Sean Payton refused, it would've made sense. Having to play what could be a massive game on a short week is far from ideal. Payton didn't just accept the NFL's request, but he seemed thrilled with the idea based on what Dianna Russini of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote.
"When the NFL reached out about flexing Denver’s Week 16 game against the Chargers into a 'Thursday Night Football' slot, the Broncos didn’t hesitate. Teams can refuse the flex to TNF, but not Denver. Why? Payton knows his team inside and out and believes in Nix’s ability to handle the bright lights of prime time. Some of it is also to push all his young players to get comfortable with the big moments. Instead of shying away from the spotlight, the Broncos are leaning into it. It’s all part of Payton’s vision."
Since the Broncos played on Thursday Night Football earlier this season, they didn't have to play another game on a short week. However, it sounds like Payton was hoping that this opportunity would arise. He now has put a whole lot of pressure onto the shoulders of Bo Nix, his rookie quarterback.
Sean Payton proves once and for all that he fully trusts Bo Nix to deliver in any situation
It really can't get much tougher than this. Nix will now, on a short week, with the entire country watching, deal with a Chargers defense that has allowed just 14.5 points per game - the fewest in the NFL. This past week's Chargers game was their first time allowing more than 20 points in a game this season. When the Broncos faced them earlier this season, Nix and Co. were held to 16 points in a seven-point loss.
Given how well he's played lately, why shouldn't Payton have full trust in his guy? Since that Week 6 matchup against the Chargers, Nix has completed 71.1 percent of his throws for 1,193 yards and nine touchdowns compared to just one interception. His high level of play has him back in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.
The odds might be stacked against him in this Week 16 matchup, but the odds were stacked against Nix to look as good as he has lately. He's already looking like their clear franchise guy, but if he can play well and lead the Broncos to their biggest win of the year on the national stage in Week 16, will anyone have any doubt? Plus, if the Broncos can get to the playoffs, Nix will already be more used to the pressure he'd have to face once there.
At the end of the day, it's on Payton and Nix to come through. It can be questioned as to whether this was a smart decision, but it can't be questioned whether Payton believes in Nix to come through. It could be that the fate of Denver's season rests in this decision, proving it to be the ultimate test for Bo Nix.