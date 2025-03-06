SEC Bracketology: Does Florida deserve a No. 1 seed after beating Alabama?

Florida just might be the best team in the SEC right now. They’re the only team in the conference this season to beat both Auburn and Alabama on the road, and a feat like should probably be rewarded with a No. 1 seed.

Sure, the Gators had a bad loss to Georgia not long ago. But stumbles happen, and Georgia is still a bubble NCAA Tournament team fighting for its life. But I’d like to think splitting games against Tennessee and snagging road wins over the top two teams in the conference justifies a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

You can argue that Alabama has fallen off after a scorching start to the year, losing four of the last six games. But they’re still the No. 3 team in the conference. The Crimson Tide were also ranked in the AP top 25 poll inside the top 10.

It would be a crime if Florida didn’t get a No. 1 seed

The Gators might have the best wins in all of college basketball, if I’m being honest. If we look at their Quad 1 wins this year, they include Tennessee, Bama, Auburn, Kentucky and Texas A&M. All of those teams are heading toward No. 1, 2 or 3 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Unless Florida suffers a major upset in the SEC tournament, I can’t see how defeating Alabama on the road doesn’t give the committee everything it needs to lock in Florida as a No. 1 seed.

And if SEC bias is truly prevalent this year, their case becomes even stronger. As good as both Duke and Houston have been, I can’t see a world where they have a stronger resume than Florida right now.

I think Florida’s been so good this year, that win over Alabama was just icing on the cake of their phenomenal season. They should have already been considered one of the top four teams heading into the tournament.

Now, they’ve left no doubt. I think with this win, the Gators knocked out two birds with one stone because they virtually sealed the fact that Alabama probably won’t be higher than a No. 2 seed in the tourney.

This college basketball season belongs to the SEC and thus, they deserve as many of the No. 1 seeds necessary. If you’re going to put Auburn and Tennessee as No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament, there’s no way Florida isn’t considered one of the top four teams in the field either.

They’ve accomplished what no one else in the conference has. Even though Texas A&M defeated Auburn, they did it at home. After Florida beat Alabama on Wednesday night, they just might be the strongest team in all of college basketball.