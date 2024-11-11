SEC standings: How did Ole Miss upset shake up conference title race?
By Austen Bundy
Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels pulled off a massive upset in Week 11 over the then-No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.
Saturday's 28-10 victory took the SEC title race and turned it on its head, creating massive implications for the College Football Playoff as we enter the final few weeks of the season.
Here's a quick look at the SEC standings after the drama in Week 11:
SEC team
Overall record (Conf. record)
Tennessee Volunteers
8-1 (5-1)
Texas A&M Aggies
7-2 (5-1)
Texas Longhorns
8-1 (4-1)
Georgia Bulldogs
7-2 (5-2)
Ole Miss Rebels
8-2 (4-2)
Alabama Crimson Tide
7-2 (4-2)
Missouri Tigers
7-2 (3-2)
LSU Tigers
6-3 (3-2)
South Carolina Gamecocks
6-3 (4-3)
Vanderbilt Commodores
6-4 (3-4)
Arkansas Razorbacks
5-4 (3-3)
Florida Gators
4-5 (2-4)
Oklahoma Sooners
5-5 (1-5)
Auburn Tigers
3-6 (1-5)
Kentucky Wildcats
3-6 (1-6)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2-8 (0-6)
There's a new team at the top of the standings and it starts with a T and the players wear orange.
No, it's not Texas but Tennessee after it appeared they might not recover from an early loss to Arkansas. But now, with a little help from the rest of the floundering conference (and a big win over Alabama) the Volunteers are sitting in the driver's seat.
What's going to happen in the SEC after Ole Miss upsets Georgia?
With Tennessee leading the way going into a massive Week 12 contest with — wait for it — Georgia, the SEC probably hasn't seen the last of many twists and turns the college football season has already witnessed. In fact, there was almost a scenario where an eight-way tie for first was possible.
If the Volunteers finish off the Bulldogs, they'll coast easily into Atlanta for the title game. Who joins them, is another question.
The Rebels aren't out of the equation for that second-place bid. Despite currently sitting in fifth, they have an opportunity to shoot up the standings if a few things go their way.
Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M have to falter again between now and the end of November for Mississippi to have a chance. A tall order, for sure, but still entirely possible.
It seems that after Week 12's Tennessee-Georgia game, the winner of Texas-Texas A&M in Week 14 will decide the second team to travel to Atlanta and vie for the SEC title and the conference's auto-bid into the College Football Playoff.