Senior Bowl riser seems like the perfect Cowboys draft target for Dak Prescott
There’s a new deputy in town in Big D. Yes, owner and general manager Jerry Jones remains the sheriff. However, Brian Schottenheimer is now Barney Fife to Jones’ Andy Taylor. The former is now the team’s newest head coach, promoted from his offensive coordinator spot.
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a forgettable 7-10 showing and a third-place finish in the NFC East. The team has needs everywhere, and perhaps the club could be looking at upgrading their passing attack by adding another young wideout.
The Cowboys could add another weapon for Dak Prescott
The last time a Dallas Cowboys’ player other than wide receiver CeeDee Lamb led the team in targets was 2020. That was the latter’s rookie campaign, and veteran wideout Amari Cooper was still with the club. He had 120 passes thrown his way, and he led the Cowboys with 92 catches and 1,114 receiving yards. Lamb was targeted 111 times, hauled in 74 passes for 935 yards. Both players, as well as fellow wideout Michael Gallup, tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions.
A season later, Lamb began his current run of leading the Cowboys in targets, catches, and receiving yards which has now reached four consecutive seasons. The 17th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been targeted 100-plus times in each of his five NFL campaigns, and Lamb has been the team’s lone 1,000-yard receiver every year since 2021.
According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams showed him something that may have surprised him a bit.
“I knew Williams had good speed, but what impressed me in practice was the polish he showed in his release. He created separation throughout the week and caught the ball well. He’s put himself in the mix to be drafted on Day 2 and he should benefit from this receiver class not being quite as strong as others we have seen in recent years. Williams helped himself a lot," Jeremiah said.
While three-year pro Jalen Tolbert comes off the best season of his young career, Dallas’ aerial game could use another downfield threat. Williams may wind up being a real bargain in the second or third round.