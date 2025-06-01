A small market NBA Finals matchup with two players constantly criticized? It's not the matchup the talking heads wanted, but it one the basketball world needed. Yes, we're looking at the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers. No L.A. No Boston. No Miami. Just two small-market teams with two excellent point guards in Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Two players looking for their first ring, and two franchises looking for their first title.

First, apologies to several pundits and analysts on the major television networks who were hopeful that the New York Knicks would come back from a 3-1 deficit. A big market team in the Finals would certainly fit their agenda. But it's time to expand our geography.

An even bigger apology is due to those who continue to attack Haliburton and SGA. They are in the NBA Finals, and your team isn't.

The backlash against Haliburton and SGA, explained

For one, Haliburton was voted as "the most overrated player in the league." Furthermore, SGA is labeled a "foul baiter." Who does that come from? Votes come from all over the place, but really, the venom and the hostility stems from the outside world that is full of resentful individuals who have nothing better to do than type on their keyboards or believe their voices are the gospel and what they say is the truth and nothing but the truth.

What makes Thunder vs. Pacers such a refreshing Finals

Don't let the ratings police and those who comprise that unit try to fool you. This has the makings of a very good NBA Finals series. Yes, it's easy to believe the Thunder will dominate the Pacers, and it could very well happen. However, it would be unwise to sleep on Indiana if you are Oklahoma City and the outside world.

Both teams represent everything fans should want in a Finals matchup: young, hungry, homegrown cores that play with heart, discipline, and explosive talent. SGA is a superstar who can take over games, while Chet Holmgren’s shot-blocking and floor spacing offer a modern twist on the traditional big man.

On the other side, Haliburton has a mix of flash and control alongside a team that prioritizes pace, movement, and unselfishness. Together, these squads bring a refreshing blend of youth, strategy, and competitive fire to the Finals stage.

A new NBA era could start here

Beyond the narratives of market size or TV numbers, this matchup is a win for basketball purists and casual fans alike. Both teams are unburdened by superteam drama or mercenary rosters; they’ve earned their spots with internal growth and chemistry. The team that wins this series will give its city its first-ever NBA championship, and this series could potentially mark the beginning of a new NBA era led by fresh faces and organically built teams.