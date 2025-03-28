Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just accomplished something in OKC that Kevin Durant never did

The Oklahoma City Thunder accomplished something that's never been done in Thunder history — winning more than 60 games in a season. And with nine games remaining, the 2024-25 Thunder likely aren't done.

The 2024-2025 OKC Thunder break the all-time Thunder record with 61 wins. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) March 28, 2025

The Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-104 at home Thursday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played another MVP-level game, finishing with 37 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals. They improve to 61-12, and continue their season-long domination in the West.

OKC had three future MVPs on the team in the early 2010s; Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook played together, and even that near-superteam didn't win 61 games like these Thunder have. They've had other multiple all-stars in-between the big three and this team, but this team is dominating more than any of them.

Where does SGA rank all-time as a Thunder?

When thinking of the greatest Thunder players of all time, the first two players that come to mind are Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. They are the only two players to win MVPs with OKC and were the only two players that were All-NBA level in 2012 when they went to the NBA Finals.

Depending on if you want to include the Seattle SuperSonics history with the Thunder, since Seattle moved to OKC in 2008 where they switched names, Gary Payton is in this conversation as well.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having the most successful season in franchise history. No other Thunder team has had more wins and this year’s team can win four of their last nine, it would be more than any other SuperSonic team has well.

OKC's best record to go along with Gilgeous-Alexander's league-best 32.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and one block on .521/.372/.903 shooting splits, he's the MVP favorite. If he does win an MVP, he is already a top-three Thunder in history.

As it looks, the Thunder have a great chance to win a championship. They're on pace to have the highest total point differential in NBA history, which the other teams in the top five won the championship. As a franchise, they been to the finals once in 2012, losing in five games to the Miami Heat.

If Oklahoma City does win the championship, it would be the first ever for the Thunder, or the first since 1979 when the SuperSonics won. A ring would complete one of the most dominate and best seasons by both the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can walk away with the MVP, championship, and finals MVP, he would have done something that Durant never did, making him the greatest Thunder ever.