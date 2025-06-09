Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just hit a milestone only LeBron and Jordan ever reached

After a heartbreaking 111-110 loss to open the NBA Finals, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 123-107 in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, with eight assists and five rebounds, coming up big when the Thunder needed him the most.

In addition to his 34-point performance, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied an NBA record set by two of the league's all-time greats. SGA tied LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the most games with 30-plus points and five or more assists in a single NBA postseason run, with 11 games. With the Thunder three wins away from their first championship in franchise history and potentially five games left in the NBA season, there is no doubt that SGA can break this record.

Jalen Williams, despite his poor shooting night from the field, scored 19 points and, following a disappointing performance in Game 1, Chet Holmgren scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Oklahoma City also received key contributions from its bench in the Game 2 win. Alex Caruso scored 20 points also on 6-of -1 shooting from the field, and Aaron Wiggins added 18 points for the Thunder. The Thunder's bench outscored the Pacers 48 to 34 in Game 2.

Throughout the regular season and the playoffs, the Thunder have responded well after a loss. Oklahoma City is 18-2 this season when coming off a loss with 12 of those wins coming by double digits.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with tying an NBA record, reached 3,000 points on the season, which includes regular season and the playoffs. He also passed Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks as this postseason's leading scorer with 548 points.

After winning the NBA MVP award for the 2024-25 season, the addition of this record and a potential NBA Championship would be an incredible milestone in SGA's young career. With SGA as the leader and star of a young and talented Oklahoma City Thunder team, an NBA Championship this year could be the start of a future dynasty in the league.