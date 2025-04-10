2 shaky first-round prospects for the Cowboys Jerry Jones might not be able to avoid

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft with the 12th overall pick, looking to fill critical gaps in their roster. With playoff aspirations and a shrinking championship window, each draft pick carries immense weight.

While adding talent is crucial, avoiding missteps like positional redundancy, risky injury histories or prospects that don’t fit the team’s needs is just as important. Let’s take a look at a few prospects the Cowboys should steer clear of in this year's draft.

Omarion Hampton running back (UNC)

Dallas enters the 2025 NFL Draft with notable depth needs at several positions. The Cowboys brought in multiple running backs this offseason including Javonte Williams from Denver and Miles Sanders from Carolina. This draft should focus on immediate contributors who address the Cowboys' plethora of weaknesses.

Omarion Hampton enters the draft as one of the top running back prospects, but Dallas should likely avoid this temptation at all costs. While they shouldn’t totally abandon the idea of selecting a RB, it just doesn’t need to be with their first pick. The RB room is already pretty crowded having added Williams and Sanders in free agency, signaling their commitment to a strong one-two punch. Brian Schottenheimer’s crew has plenty of other needs and there should still be backs with good upside in later rounds.

Hampton’s 2024 campaign was impressive, with 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, but using that first-round pick on a running back is not the best use of resources right now. Considering the depth of the 2025 RB class, the Cowboys can address this position later. Drafting Hampton would also ignore greater needs on offense and defense.

Will Johnson cornerback (Michigan)

Durability is a critical factor in first-round picks and injury concerns can derail careers before they get started. The Cowboys can’t afford to take a chance on players with red flags in this area, especially with the 12th overall pick.

Will Johnson is widely regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in this draft. His combination of size, speed, and ball skills makes him an intriguing prospect for any team needing secondary help. However, Johnson’s injury history should cause Dallas to pause.

The Michigan corner missed considerable time last year due to turf toe and hamstring injuries. While his talent is undeniable, Johnson played in just six games in 2024 although he snagged four interceptions in his shortened season. However, his ability to stay on the field should be of concern. The Cowboys have been burnt by injury-prone players in the past, and with Trevon Diggs already leading their secondary, they should prioritize a more durable option at the position.

Can’t overlook safer, high-upside picks

Dallas is in win-now mode (supposedly) and every pick should contribute to their playoff push. Drafting players with immediate impact should be a top priority for the Cowboys in a stacked NFC. Sure, some players will need more time to develop but Dallas needs to hit it big on at least a few prospects that are ready to contribute significantly on day one.

Instead of gambling on players with positional redundancy or health concerns, the Cowboys should target high-floor prospects who can step into starting roles immediately. For instance, investing in a defensive tackle like Tyleik Williams (Ohio State) to stuff the middle or linebackers who can plug gaps in their front seven would yield greater returns. These positions remain areas of need, especially as the Cowboys look to improve their run defense and add to the pass rush.

This year’s draft offers the Cowboys a chance to enhance their roster greatly and widen that championship window a little bit. However, avoiding the wrong picks is just as important as selecting the right ones. Players like Omarion Hampton and Will Johnson might shine elsewhere but may not align completely with what the Cowboys need. Focusing on immediate-impact players and addressing all weaknesses is what Dallas needs right now.

Maximizing the first-round pick should go a long way in helping Dallas stay competitive in the NFC. The Cowboys must draft wisely making sure not to waste early-round picks on players that need too much time to develop. Being strategic in their selections could get them back into the playoff hunt they missed last season.