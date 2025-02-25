Shannon Sharpe thinks the Lakers can beat OKC, and there might be reason to trust him

If someone had told you JJ Redick—the newly appointed head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers — would transform the team's season overnight, you’d likely be skeptical. But what if you woke up one morning to one of the biggest trades in NBA history, placing Luka Dončić alongside LeBron James? Suddenly, the idea doesn’t seem so far-fetched.

The Lakers have emerged as one of the league’s most improved teams — not just because of their roster overhaul but due to their consistent execution on the court. Projected as a top-four seed in the Western Conference, LeBron and company have quietly become a dark horse in the postseason, with the potential to make a deep playoff run.

But don’t just take it from Lakers fans — even ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe (who, to be fair, is basically a Lakers fan) has confidently weighed in on their chances should they meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals:

"OKC, KFC, UFC — Lakers in five."

Sharpe’s signature wordplay suggests Los Angeles would win a seven-game series in five, a claim that might soon be put to the test. Assuming the current seeding holds, both teams could clash in the second round of the playoffs—a matchup that should concern Oklahoma City for one reason: Luka Dončić.

Luka vs. SGA: A Playoff Rivalry Renewed

Dončić is no stranger to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, having eliminated him in the second round of the playoffs in a six-game series. While still a member of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka was a force of nature, averaging 24.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.8 steals. Despite SGA leading all scorers in five of those six games, his lack of postseason experience proved costly.

A lot has changed since their last encounter. Isaiah Hartenstein has replaced Josh Giddey in OKC’s rotation, while Dončić now commands a completely new supporting cast in LeBron James and Austin Reaves. Given these changes, the question isn’t whether this series would reach six games — but if Oklahoma City can survive at all.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait until the playoffs for a preview. The two teams will face off on April 6th and April 8th, offering an early glimpse into what could be one of the most thrilling matchups of the postseason.