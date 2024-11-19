Humble much? Shaq puts Nikola Jokic ahead of himself in all-time GOAT rankings
Shaquille O'Neal knows a thing or two about being a dominant big man.
During an appearance on First Thing First on Fox Sports 1, the four-time NBA champion offered glowing praise for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, even going so far as to rank the Serbian big man above himself in the conversation of most extraordinary big men of all time.
“I wouldn’t put myself in there. But people judge talent in many ways. Stats, of course, are one of them, and championships are one of them. He has one," O'Neal said. If he gets into the three-championship realm, he'll be on that list. He's on that list for me. I wouldn't put myself on that list. You always gotta count the guys who made me who I am: Kareem, Mr. Chamberlain, and Mr. Russell."
Shaq has Nikola Jokic ahead of himself in GOAT conversation
It's high praise from a player often regarded as the most physically dominant center in NBA history. Shaq had a legendary career that spanned 19 seasons. During which he won four championships, an MVP award, and three Finals MVPs.
Meanwhile, at 29 years old, Jokic has already crafted a Hall-of-Fame-worthy career for himself behind his unique skill set-which blends elite playmaking with scoring and rebounding.
He has numerous accolades, including being a three-time MVP and a Finals MVP during the Nugget's 2023 NBA final run, proving he can get it done on basketball's biggest stage. His consistent excellence has kept the Nuggets competitive in the Western Conference, as evidenced by their current 7-5 record.
Still, with plenty of years remaining in his career, the Serbian superstar has the chance to further solidify his legacy among the greatest players the NBA has ever seen continuing to win more championships and pad his already excellent stats.