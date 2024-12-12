Shedeur Sanders claps back after Heisman Trophy snub
The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced a few days ago and one name was notably absent: Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The quartet that will be heading to New York include Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty and Sanders' teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter.
Sanders put together a strong Heisman case for the Buffaloes this year, but apparently the voting committee doesn't think so. Sanders completed 74.2% of his passes for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. His father, Coach "Prime" Deion Sanders took to X to draw attention to just how favorably Shedeur's numbers compare to an actual finalist like Gabriel. In comparison, Gabriel has 3,558 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions on the year.
Shedeur Sanders responds to Heisman Trophy snub
Sanders recently appeared on a podcast and tried to downplay the snub, saying "I’m not really tripping on it, bro. Honestly, I don’t need other validation to know who I am, so I don’t really care." he continued: "If I won an award, it’s on behalf of the team, the o-line, the receiving core, because without those guys I wouldn’t be able to do it."
Not long after, though, Sanders quoted a tweet posted by Buffaloes writer Nikki Edwards, shared on X. Edwards noted that Sanders is the only FBS player in the top five in the following categories: completion percentage, completions per game, passing touchdowns, pass yards per game, and pass efficiency. Sanders simply quoted the post with just the caption "Legendary........"
Sanders has seemingly taken the snub well, but he is making sure to make his worth known.
Sanders is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft and it has been a common belief that the Las Vegas Raiders could draft him early.