Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft buzz could make Deion Sanders regret not leaving Colorado
By John Buhler
It is not daddy ball, but it would be something, alright. We know that Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is slated to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. Odds are, he will be QB2 behind Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, who has been tied to the Tennessee Titans ever since they procured the rights to the No. 1 pick as the NFL's worst franchise.
While Sanders' father in Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been tied to one of the former NFL teams he played for in the Dallas Cowboys, what is America's Team to do? Trade Dak Prescott to the Titans for the right to the No. 1 pick? We have seen crazier things happen in the world of sports, but that is a tad lunacy, to be totally honest. What is not so farfetched is them both heading to Las Vegas.
Yes, the Las Vegas Raiders are projected to take Sanders with the No. 6 overall pick in Dane Brugler's latest NFL mock draft for The Athletic. The Raiders need a new head coach and they need a new starting quarterback. The Sanderses could provide the Silver and Black with that, but it does seem like the Raiders are not all that interested in hiring Coach Prime. Ben Johnson seems to be their guy.
What I go back to is there has never been a better time for a perfect storm to take the NFL by storm.
Deion Sanders may regret not coaching Shedeur Sanders in the NFL
Outside of the Raiders reportedly not being all that interested in hiring Sanders, I can think of two reasons why staying at Colorado makes more sense. That would be influence and control. At Boulder, Sanders can continue to be a molder and shaper of young men, on and off the football field. He is the ultimate CEO-type, which works great in college, but can get exposed quite easily over in the NFL.
As far as control is concerned, Sanders is the best thing to happen to Colorado football since the late, great Bill McCartney took over in the early 1980s. Coach Mac gave this program an identity, one Sanders remembers fondly having grown up in the era in which CU football was dynastic in the old Big Eight. Truth be told, he really likes being at Colorado. It would have to take something special...
That being said, being able to lead the Raiders, the NFL's rebel franchise, has to be appealing. To make the Raiders finally Commit to Excellence again would put Sanders in rarified air. Not only would he go down as the greatest cover corner in NFL history, but he would be as respected as John Madden and Tom Flores were as iconic head football coaches. To coach Shedeur may take the cake.
Ultimately, Sanders is going to leave well enough alone. What he is building in Boulder is special. He has taken Colorado from being a forgotten football brand in the Rocky Mountains and transformed it into being a compelling and nationally relevant one. His sons get to chase their professional dreams without dad in tote. Instead, he has a chance to shape the lives of many more young men after them.
In time, Sanders may go to the NFL, but right now, he has a Big 12 Championship to contend for.