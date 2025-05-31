Shedeur Sanders OTA praise leaves out one concerning fact

Shedeur Sanders was a standout at OTAs this week. In fact, if you recall ESPN Cleveland’s X post on Wednesday, Sanders looked far and away the best of the team's many quarterbacks that day.

But there was much needed context. While third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett threw in 11-on-11 drills, Sanders was playing in 7-on-7 drills. That’s a clear sign he’s at the bottom of the quarterback depth chart. That shouldn’t be a surprise: Sanders was a fifth-round pick in April. It also shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s playing well, as he’s probably the most talented one in the room.

That context on Sanders’ drills vs. the other three quarterbacks is crucial, because it puts into perspective the uphill climb Sanders has to make the 53-man roster. The Browns aren't bringing four quarterbacks into Week 1, which means somebody’s getting the boot.

Sanders has a lot to prove to Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the Browns organization. He’s making strides, but he still has a ways to go.

Shedeur Sanders has more to prove before making the 53-man roster

Sanders is doing all the right things after seemingly doing all the wrong things ahead of the NFL Draft. He’s kept his head down, focused on football and not put himself in the spotlight. This is exactly what the Browns needed to see from him. But it wasn’t just his off-the-field antics that plummeted his draft stock.

He still has some development to do, which is why he’s presumably the last active quarterback on the depth chart. The fact that he’s turning heads, even if it's in watered-down drills, means he’s taking this seriously, which is what he should be doing.

Sanders has a chip on his shoulder after his draft debacle. But instead of talking about why everyone made mistakes, he’s focused on just making the team. At this point, he is probably one of the odd players out on making the roster.

The preseason will be critical for him as it will be his best chance to prove he deserves to make the 53-man roster. That should be his focus. Whether he’s in 7-on-7 or full team drills, he has to continue to prove to the coaching staff that he’s worth keeping around.

It’s easy for us to buy into the hype now, but with the context, we’re reminded Sanders has a long way to go before he’s taking snaps at Huntington Bank Field.