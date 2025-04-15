Conflicting Shedeur Sanders reports could signal a smokescreen from Giants

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is waiting on his name to be called. When that occurs is anyone's guess, as some prognosticators have Sanders as a top-10 pick, while other pundits believe he'll fall out of the first round altogether.

Sanders had been an option for the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, but both teams are reportedly headed in other directions. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, many in the industry would be surprised if Sanders goes in the first round at this rate.

"What I keep hearing—and this has nothing to do with anyone having some personal issue with Sanders, or looking for him to fall in the draft so they can draft him—is that he isn’t a great athlete on tape, doesn’t have exceptional arm talent, and too often does things that simply won’t translate to the NFL game," Breer wrote.

Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft stock is dropping fast

The Giants did sign Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason. Neither quarterback is a long-term option like Sanders would be, but they do offer a stopgap year. The Giants would rather only have to select their franchise quarterback once, and if there are serious doubts about Sanders' ability at the next level in their building, then perhaps it's best they pass on the Colorado talent. Those doubts will only grow come draft day and beyond.

At the same time, though, the Giants are hosting Sanders for one final pre-draft workout, perhaps to ensure they're making the right decision and not passing up a star. What Sanders does have is impressive mobility within the pocket and ball placement.

While Sanders doesn't have the arm strength of a Josh Allen, he can fit the ball into tight pockets – a skill which cannot be taught. Per Breer, at least one coach believes the only way a team selects Sanders is if an owner gets involved. Others assume Jaxson Dart could be drafted prior to Sanders as his skillset translates better to the professional level.

Are the Giants responsible for Shedeur Sanders smokescreen?

Whether the Giants are merely doing their due diligence or working out Sanders is a smokescreen is anyone's guess. If the Giants want rival front offices to believe they're seriously considering Sanders, then perhaps they want to trick another team into trading up for his services – or trading up for another player altogether.

Or – and this is the least likely scenario – the Giants actually are interested in Sanders, and are the source smearing his name if only to dissuade other interested parties from trading up for him.

There is always an angle come the NFL Draft.