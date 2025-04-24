Shedeur Sanders will be watching his painful draft fall in style

Shedeur Sanders opted not to attend the NFL Draft in person. And who can blame him. No prospect has less certainty going into the first round. He could go No. 2. He could slide all the way out. No one knows.

The rumor mill is painting the distinct picture he's more likely to slide than get an early call. Fortunately, he'll get to enjoy some pageantry at home instead of sweating it out in the green room.

The Colorado Buffaloes shared a photo and video from Sanders' draft HQ with hats for all 32 NFL teams on display with huge screens on either side and a viewing area with custom-designed walls in the background.

2025 #NFLDraft Day for Shedeur Sanders from Texas 📍 pic.twitter.com/qXsdGm945U — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) April 24, 2025

Shedeur Sanders' wall of NFL Draft hats couldn't be more fitting

The tradition in college football recruiting is for a prospect to sit at a table with three to five hats. When he announces his commitment, he picks up one of the hats and puts it on.

It's fitting that Sanders has a wall of 32 hats. While not all 32 teams are considering picking a quarterback (there's simply no way he ends the night wearing a Bears, Bills, or Chiefs hat), that's still a good representation of how many options are on the table.

Sanders attempted to be zen about it all on social media.

I’m built for whatever today may bring — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) April 24, 2025

"I'm built for whatever today may bring," he posted on X.

The Browns and Giants need a quarterback but it's not clear they're sold on Sanders at this stage. Further down, the Saints could target a passer at No. 9, though that's no sure thing. After that, things get dicey for Sanders. The Steelers pick at No. 21 and are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. But the specter of Aaron Rodgers looms over their pick.

From there, someone would need to make a shocking pick or trade back up into the first round to grab the Colorado star.