Best 2025 NFL Draft landing spots for Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M’s freakish edge

If there's any area of strength the 2025 NFL Draft hopes to provide us, it's out on edge. While much will be made about the weak quarterback class, this pass-rusher group is about as good as I have ever seen it. We are looking at close to a dozen guys who have a realistic shot of going in the first round just in that position group. Teams picking in the back-half of the first round are so ecstatic!

One player who should be coming off the board on the first night of the draft would have to be Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart. The Aggies were much improved a year ago under new head coach Mike Elko. While the College Football Playoff still evades the Aggies, this is a team that regularly has some of the best talent in the SEC. It's more an issue of finally putting it all together.

So with the NFL Scouting Combine happening in Indianapolis, these are the teams that could make sense for Stewart. He is a physical freak, one that I think could see his draft stock elevate based on the measurables he puts forth at the combine. I initially had him as a very late first-round pick, but I think there's a chance he could be coming off the board in the teens now. We shall see.

Here are five teams I think would make a lot of sense for Stewart heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go in many different directions at the NFL Draft. At No. 19 overall, they have the best pick of any playoff team from a season ago. Then again, they find themselves stuck in the awful middle of the NFL hierarchy. How much longer are they going to be able to sustain excellence in an NFC South that looks to be improving fast?

Stewart could be coming off the board around where Tampa Bay is picking. Keep in mind that Todd Bowles is a defensive-minded head coach. His teams are at their best when he can really get after the passer. With the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and even the New Orleans Saints potentially looking at an edge rusher in the first round, Tampa Bay might be left with no choice in this arms race.

Stewart is a bit of a reach for Tampa Bay at No. 19, but the scouting combine might prove otherwise.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are setting themselves up quite nicely, picking in the early-to-mid 20s to get a great player for their draft slot. While I would argue that the Bolts need to get Justin Herbert a weapon on offense in the form of a wide receiver, running back, tight end, whatever, Stewart may be ripe for the picking for them. This is a team that is electing to pivot off Khalil Mack in NFL free agency.

Conversely, I think playing in the same division as Patrick Mahomes, Bo Nix and whoever the Las Vegas Raiders end up with — probably Shedeur Sanders if I had to guess — may increase the importance of getting a pass rusher. Los Angeles should not trade up for one, but if the right prospect falls into their lap, I would not be shocked if Jesse Minter gave Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz a little nudge.

The Chargers are going to address the pass rush this offseason, but it might be through other means.

3. Atlanta Falcons

At this time, the Atlanta Falcons are picking at No. 15, and this is about as high as I could realistically see Stewart coming of the board. Again, his NFL Draft stock could improve, but we all know how badly Atlanta needs a pass rusher. There are plenty of intriguing prospects for the Falcons to look at in the draft. It seems as though they only plan to be about the defense this spring.

While I may not be doing cartwheels in the streets should my Falcons make this pick at No. 15, I have no earthly idea how the draft board will shake out before they are on the clock. Atlanta could also go with a defensive back inside the top 16. Stewart may check a lot of the boxes of what the Falcons could want at the position, but this is one the franchise has done a deplorable job of ever evaluating.

The Falcons could be the team that drafts Stewart, but he is not my first, second or even third choice.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers would be a fantastic fit for Stewart in the draft. This is a team that is in win-now mode, but has not fully exhausted its competitive life cycle. Green Bay needs to rework a few things on defense to get on top of a deep NFC. We know how much the Packers have historically liked drafting and developing their own players, as opposed to trading for guys or dipping into free agency.

However, many of their most impactful defensive players to date were not homegrown players. This would include Reggie White and Charles Woodson. Both were integral pieces in helping the Packers win Super Bowls. While Stewart could be of the variety of Clay Matthews III coming aboard to help Rashan Gary out in the trenches, now may be the time for the Packers to consider looking elsewhere.

The Packers need to see what they could have in free agency or by way of a trade before taking him.

1. Detroit Lions

My favorite landing spot for Stewart by far is the Detroit Lions. This is a team in win-now mode, but may be further along in its competitive life cycle than even Green Bay. As with the Packers, the Lions could be in the mix to trade for Myles Garrett out of the AFC. To me, Detroit seems more desperate, but I think the Packers' pick is just that much better for a team like Cleveland looking for a big return.

So if we are looking for a physical freak to pair opposite of Aidan Hutchinson in the trenches, look no further than Stewart. Even though their former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is now leading the New York Jets, guess who shares the same alma mater as Stewart? Dan Fricking Campbell, man. All things equal, I am certain Campbell might pound his giant fists through the table to end up with him.

Detroit has crushed it in the draft in recent years because of Campbell's respect for Brad Holmes.