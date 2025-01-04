Sherrone Moore keeps stacking up late-season victories with transfer portal win over Dabo
In case you were wondering how Michigan was going to replace its first team, All-American defensive lineman Mason Graham, Sherrone Moore has already gathered a reinforcement.
Moore snagged defensive tackle Tre Williams in the transfer portal from Clemson, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. It’s a massive win for Moore who is continuing to win for the Wolverines right now.
In 44 games with the Tigers, he recorded 42 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. He’ll be the perfect replacement for Graham, who announced after the regular season ended he was declaring for the NFL Draft.
The irony in it all as well is he snagged Williams from Dabo Swinney, who prior to this season, wasn’t active in the transfer portal. Now he’ll have to ramp up his portal activity as he looks to replace Williams.
What Clemson transfer Tre Williams brings to Michigan’s defense
Michigan has prided itself on its defense, really since Jim Harbaugh took over. That side of the ball was the reason they were able to be as dominant as they’ve been. They didn’t have to have a flashy offense because they could field a stingy defense.
And adding a player like Williams is the perfect match as the Wolverines look to bolster their run defense and pass rush. While Williams only had four starts during his five seasons with the Tigers, he brings experience.
This past year, he recorded a season-high two sacks. While not being a starter, he actually was a productive defensive tackle. He also has similar size as Graham. Now that doesn’t mean he’s instantly going to be as good.
But Moore finding a player with a similar size and one that can be productive was a big win for him and the Wolverines. That shouldn’t be a surprise though.
While Moore is an offensive-minded coach, the Michigan defense was the heart and soul this past season. It was the reason they extended their win streak over Ohio State to four and why they were able to end the season with a win over Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.