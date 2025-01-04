Sherrone Moore keeps stacking up late-season victories with transfer portal win over Dabo

BREAKING: Clemson transfer DL Tré Williams has Committed to Michigan, @on3sports has learned



The 6’2 215 DL totaled 42 Tackles, 10 TFL, 4 Sacks, 2 PBU, & 3 FR in his time with the Tigers



1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/SiLdrHRg1Y