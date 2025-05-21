Shocking Eagles veteran fighting for his job in OTAs

When the Philadelphia Eagles signed Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million deal last offseason to replace Haason Reddick, they expected him to play a huge role in the team's defense. The Eagles won the Super Bowl, but Huff didn't have much of anything to do with that. Now, there's a good chance Huff is fighting for a spot on the Eagles' roster.

There was a lot of excitement when the Eagles signed Huff, and for good reason. He had racked up 10 sacks for the New York Jets in 2024 while playing in just 42 percent of the team's defensive snaps. He was one of the best pass rushers in the league and generated pressure with ease. Unfortunately, he played in just 39 percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in games he was active for and finished last season with 2.5 sacks. Most alarmingly, he was inactive in the Super Bowl.

His poor performance and an abundance of defensive line talent on the team should have the Eagles at least considering what life would look like without him.

Bryce Huff must prove himself in OTAs to remain with Eagles

Part of Huff's struggles can realistically be attributed to a torn ligament in his wrist, which caused him to miss substantial time. Still, in games he played, Huff was mostly a non-factor. For him to remain in Philadelphia, that's going to have to change, especially because of the team's offseason additions.

The Eagles signed both Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche to free agency deals, further bolstering their defensive line. Huff should still have a path to starting, but he's going to have to beat out both of those veteran defensive linemen in order to have that opportunity. If he can't win that battle, his roster spot might be in jeopardy.

At the end of the day, the potential is clear. Again, he had a double-digit sack season just two years ago. The Eagles are going to give him every shot to make the team, knowing that he can be productive.

One thing working in his favor is his contract. Huff's contract might not be an albatross, but he isn't cheap. Cutting him won't save the Eagles money, either. They're more likely to give him a shot to prove himself.

Still, his roster spot is far from secure. The Eagles are trying to win back-to-back Super Bowls. If they feel Huff can't help them, Howie Roseman will figure something out, as he seemingly always does.