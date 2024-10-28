Just how injured is Shohei Ohtani? Dodgers star doesn't keep fans guessing
By Katie Nash
The mood was high for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they led the New York Yankees 4-1 at the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series. Then tragedy struck as superstar Shohei Ohtani was taken off the field in apparent left shoulder pain after attempting to steal second base, or so everyone thought.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered some initial positive news following the team's 4-2 victory revealing that the 50-50 Club's sole member suffered a minor shoulder subluxation. He had full range of motion and strength in his left arm, but further testing would be required to determine if he would be back in action for Game 3.
Ohtani underwent an MRI and Roberts reveled the good news on Sunday — Ohtani "is in a great spot" and will play in Game 3 on Monday.
Shohei Ohtani taking pain-free 'dry swings' ahead of World Series Game 3
The update is pretty much the best case scenario for the Dodgers who are now looking to close out this series in New York. Not only did they never have to play without Ohtani, they get the added boost of receiving good news after what appeared to be a very scary situation.
If things were not already encouraging enough, yesterday brought more good news for Ohtani. He was pain free after taking dry swings in the batting cage, according to Roberts. This is a huge development as it now looks like he not be trying to just "get through" the rest of the series, but that his shoulder is feeling at or close to healthy.
This is far less encouraging for the Yankees, as an absent or weakened Ohtani would rattle the burgeoning Dodgers. Some of their fans were slammed for celebrating the apparent injury on Sunday. They will need to turn elsewhere for a boost.
Ohtani's injury appeared far more scary than it would have been. With the Dodgers just two wins away from their eighth World Series title, he's back in action and he never even left.