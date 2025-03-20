Shohei Ohtani's eye-popping endorsement money makes Dodgers contract look like a steal

Shohei Ohtani signed a mostly-backloaded contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers two winters ago, as his deal will provide him with financial security for decades after he retires.

At the time, Ohtani's contract had little comparison – perhaps Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets, whose contract ends in 2035 – but Ohtani will receive installments from the Dodgers long after his playing career. Los Angeles defers upwards of $68 million of Ohtani's $70 million AAV each year.

It's a smart business decision for a player who understands his own worth. The Tokyo Series highlighted just that. As Ohtani's presence grows in the United States to match his status in Japan – and it will, mind you, thanks to deals with companies like New Balance – he will receive far more in endorsements than he ever would for playing baseball alone. Per Bill Shaikin of Yahoo, there is nowhere to go in Tokyo without seeing Ohtani in some fashion.

"His picture is everywhere, in advertisements above street crossings and at the airport, on television and in magazines. He endorses shoes and skin care products, airlines and watches and so much more," Shaikin wrote. "Those marketing deals have become so lucrative that Ohtani will make an estimated $100 million in endorsement revenue this year, without a penny from the Dodgers."

Shohei Ohtani endorsement deals highlight another problem for MLB

Ohtani has proven far more marketable than the likes of, say, Juan Soto. While Soto signed the richest contract in MLB history this past winter for $765 million, he is severely lacking in presence outside of baseball. Soto is expected to make just $7 million in endorsements this season, per Sportico. Ohtani, again, will make more than 10-times that. Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies ranks second to Ohtani in endorsements at just $10 million.

As impressive as those numbers look for Ohtani, they also represent a problem for MLB. One player should not hold such a significant margin of the market share. Baseball has plenty of stars, but the league doesn't know how to individualize or market them. It has long been a problem for a sport that, while popular, is an aging demographic.

The NBA has long surpassed MLB has the second-most popular core sports league in the United States behind the NFL for a reason. Basketball is an individual sport. Highlights are more easily-accessible, as are games. It's an argument MLB and its fans are tired of hearing, and while Ohtani is a bright sport in an otherwise bleak marketing landscape for baseball players, it's something Rob Manfred and the league office ought to be working on daily.