Shohei Ohtani's injury had Dodgers fans in agony with the rest of the baseball world
For the first time in his seven-year career, Shohei Ohtani got to play in the postseason. So far, he has not disappointed. He entered the World Series with a .934 OPS through the first two rounds of the postseason, and in his first-ever World Series game, he doubled and scored in a Dodgers win.
The one thing Ohtani hadn't done this postseason was show off his speed. He had a career-high 59 stolen bases during the regular season, and became the first player in MLB history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season. In the year Ohtani couldn't pitch, he's still going to win the NL MVP award even as a full-time DH.
Ohtani had just one stolen base attempt in the first two rounds of the postseason, and he was thrown out. A big reason for his lack of attempts has to do with the fact that he hasn't had many opportune chances to run, but still, no stolen bases and only one attempt in 12 postseason games entering Saturday's action is pretty jarring.
The 30-year-old finally found a good time to try and swipe a bag, drawing a walk in the bottom of the seventh inning in a game that the Los Angeles Dodgers were winning 4-1.
That stolen base attempt went about as poorly as any Dodgers fan could've imagined. He was thrown out, putting an end to the inning, and, more alarmingly, remained down after his slide. He was hurt. That's the last thing that any Dodgers fan would want to see in the middle of the World Series, and Dodgers fans took to Twitter to express their devastation.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Dodgers fans express frustration as Shohei Ohtani suffers injury
Noted Shohei Ohtani fan Ben Verlander spoke for all of us. We can all throw up knowing that he is hurt.
An injury to anyone hurts, but Ohtani is the last player that anyone, especially Dodgers fans, wants to see get injured. He's not only the best player on the team, but is the star of the series. He's the biggest draw in baseball and one of the biggest draws in all of sports. Any serious Ohtani injury in the World Series would be crushing.
This World Series not only featured the two best teams in the two biggest markets, but it also featured the two best players in the sport. Ohtani is hurt, and Aaron Judge has struggled so mightily to the point where he is a non-factor.
Even some diehard Yankees fans don't want to see Ohtani go down. Sure, it helps New York, but you never want to see anyone, especially Ohtani, get hurt on the biggest stage.
All we can hope for now is a positive update. With Ohtani not playing the field, we won't have an update during this game unless his spot comes up in the order again. If his spot does not come up again, we can only hope what Dave Roberts says after the game is encouraging.