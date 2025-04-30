The Chicago Cubs began a six-game road trip with a 9-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in Tuesday’s opener of a three-game series at PNC Park.

The game started about as smoothly as the Cubs could have hoped for. After sputtering early, Carson Kelly jumpstarted Chicago’s offense with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. The Cubs added two more runs in the top of the fifth with Pete Crow-Armstrong connecting for his sixth home run of the season to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

Cubs ace Shota Imanaga was prepared to take it from there, scattering six hits with three strikeout across five scoreless innings. Then, Chicago’s optimism and celebration nearly came to an abrupt and sudden end. Imanaga was visited by team trainers and pulled from the game with leg cramps following a lead off double by Andrew McCutchen in the sixth inning. The Cubs ace first felt discomfort during the fifth inning, which subsequently worsened prior to his removal.

Thankfully, Chicago avoided the worst here. the Cubs promoted veteran pitcher Chris Flexen from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, although the move isn’t expected to have any impact on Imanaga’s availability. Cubs manager Craig Counsell erred on the side of caution but doesn't expect the left-handed ace to miss his next start. Still, while Imanaga should be fine, this was a painful reminder amid the team's red-hot start.

Shota Imanaga’s injury update came with a hidden red flag

Chicago’s offense has been among the best in the Majors, but the club’s starting rotation has some concerns. The Cubs lost No. 2 starter Justin Steele for the season due to elbow surgery, while Ben Brown, his replacement, has a 6.04 ERA in six starts. Chicago’s bullpen has included a mixture of veterans, including the recent addition of reliever Drew Pomeranz. Still, it's hardly a unit you expect to pick up the slack if the rotation falters.

All of which puts a ton of pressure on Imanaga, the team's last sure thing with Steele out. The lefty finished his 2024 season with a 15-3 record and a 2.91 ERA, earning an All-Star selection and a fourth-place finish in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Any doubts that Imanaga could follow up his debut season with another outstanding campaign have already been put to rest through the first full month of the 2025 season. The 31-year-old has been one of the most effective arms in the National League and holds an ERA of 2.77 this season.

Without Steele, Imanaga is the one remaining pitcher left in this rotation you'd feel great about handing the ball to in a postseason series. If Chicago wants to cash in on its one guaranteed year with Kyle Tucker in the fold, an injury to its star lefty is the absolute last thing the team can afford.

The Cubs currently hold an 18-12 record, giving them a 1.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central entering play on Wednesday. They’ll look to continue their success against Pittsburgh after losing two of their three games in a series against the Philadelphia Phillies.