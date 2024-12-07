Should Arizona State leapfrog Boise State for CFP autobid after Big 12 title game romp?
The early window of conference championship Saturday featured a whole lot of whoopings. The Ohio Bobcats dragged Miami (OH) up and down the field. And in the Big 12, Arizona State more than handled business against Iowa State. But should their dominating game in the title game give them an extra boost in the final College Football Playoff rankings on Sunday?
Well it all depends on what ambiguous criteria the CFP selection committee decides to use when deciding for the final time who is considered “the best” 12 teams this season. Because Arizona State only recently surfaced as the Big 12’s representative in the CFP, it could be a hindrance against them.
Boise State has essentially been in the playoff field since the first rankings. So for them to bump them from a first-round bye to a first-round game would feel like a drastic bump for Arizona State.
The Big 12 wasn’t really that strong this year so comparing the two teams' schedules wouldn't give ASU any real advantage either. It truly comes down to how the committee feels about having a Group of 5 school getting a first-round bye.
But spending time to get inside the war room of the CFP selection committee is simply a waste of time. Because they don’t share any more insight than rehearsed answers when justifying their decisions.
Arizona State’s resounding win over Iowa State is good, but not enough to earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff
While the Sun Devils have been one of the hottest teams to make a late-season surge for the College Football Playoff, their Big 12 Championship win over Iowa State shouldn’t be enough to bump them ahead of Boise State, unfortunately.
Iowa State has looked mediocre this season. And while they were one of the best Big 12 teams this year, they have been inconsistent. And Arizona State shouldn’t be given a boost because they beat a team that was inconsistent all year.
I think the one thing the committee looks at as well is consistency. It’s why the SEC teams have the advantage. And for what it’s worth, Boise State has done everything they’ve needed to. It would feel unfair to rob them of what they earned simply because they’re in a lesser conference.
Arizona State’s dominance was good. But to move up at least six spots after a win over a mediocre team seems a bit much. Even for the CFP selection committee who have a hard time justifying just about any decision they make.