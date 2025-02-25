So you're telling me a chance: Can the Knicks catch the Celtics for the No. 2 seed?

If you’ve been following NBA coverage recently, you might think the New York Knicks are one of the league’s biggest disappointments, struggling to compete against top-tier opponents. Yet, despite the skepticism, New York holds a 37-20 record, sits third in the Eastern Conference, and boasts the fourth-best record in the NBA — with tiebreakers over the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.

The Knicks have achieved plenty this season, from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns being named All-Star starters — marking the first time in 50 years — to assembling one of the most dominant starting lineups in recent memory. However, the lingering question remains: Is this team fraudulent, or can they truly contend at the highest level?

Following back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, their 0-7 record against the NBA’s elite has only fueled doubts about their legitimacy. The Knicks are the only top-four team yet to hit the 40-win mark, leading fans to question just how far they can go once the postseason begins.

Over the past two seasons, New York has been eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals — falling in six games to the Miami Heat and seven games to the Indiana Pacers. While injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson played a significant role in those outcomes, the Knicks are finally regaining their strength. With Josh Hart and Robinson returning, they could soon reach full potential — a factor that might allow them to challenge Boston in the standings.

The Knicks are back in it

The Knicks are no strangers to being underdogs, having endured years of draft busts and franchise-low win totals. Just last season, on April 3, 2024, they sat fifth in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining. By the time the regular season concluded on April 14, a 6-1 stretch vaulted them to the second seed — their highest finish since 2013.

Fast forward to 2025, and they find themselves just four games behind the Celtics with 25 games left on the schedule. Boston, despite leading the conference, hasn’t been flawless, suffering losses to struggling teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings. While the Knicks face the 12th-toughest remaining schedule compared to Boston’s 27th, a late-season surge could shift the balance.

Statistically, New York has shown resilience. Their longest win streak this season stands at nine games, surpassing Boston’s season-high of seven. More importantly, the Knicks have yet to play at full strength, which could make all the difference down the stretch.

Four games is a manageable gap, and if history is any indication, New York has already proven they’re one of the hungriest teams in the NBA.