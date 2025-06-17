Chelsea player ratings vs LAFC: Club World Cup win in low-key opener

For a stadium that can hold 71,000, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta only had 22,137 in it to watch Chelsea defeat Los Angeles FC 2-0. The poor attendance gave the match the feel of a pre-season friendly. However, Enzo Maresca's side will be pleased they got their FIFA Club World Cup campaign off to a winning start. Undoubtedly, the stakes will get higher as this tournament goes on. Especially as there is so much money available to teams who progress.

LAFC–Chelsea Club World Cup player ratings

Below, we're rating the Chelsea players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Robert Sánchez (GK): 6

Chelsea have been linked with Mike Maignon recently, but it remains to be seen if a deal for the AC Milan keeper will go through. Therefore, Sánchez needed to show his worth, and he did so by preventing Denis Bouanga from scoring.

Reece James (RB): 5

James was not afraid to get stuck in and take a shot on goal. He did pick up a booking in the first half, which led to Malo Gusto replacing him at the break.

Tosin Adarabioyo (CB): 6

Adarabioyo was alert to clear the ball when needed.

Levi Colwill (CB): 6

Colwill helped to keep Jeremy Ebobisse and the former Chelsea player, Olivier Giroud, quiet.

Marc Cucurella (LB): 7

Cucurella was able to get forward often and link up with Noni Madueke. He also made some fine challenges, including in the build-up to Pedro Neto's opener.

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo (CDM): 7

Claude Makélélé has dubbed his old position the 'Caicedo role' now. The Ecuadorian made some excellent challenges. Late on, Dário Essugo was subbed on for Caicedo.

Roméo Lavia (CDM): 5

Lavia did little of note, so Enzo Fernández replaced him at halftime. The Argentine sealed the victory with a goal from close range.

Cole Palmer (CAM): 6

Palmer is Chelsea's danger man, so LAFC made sure not to allow him any space. However, the England midfielder was still able to link up well with his teammates in attacking areas. Christopher Nkunku replaced Palmer in the final stages of the game.

Forwards

Pedro Neto (RW): 7

Neto showed great composure when cutting back before firing Chelsea ahead. He celebrated by blowing kisses, which seemed to annoy the LAFC players. An altercation at half-time followed.

Nicolas Jackson (CF): 7

Jackson now has competition with Liam Delap on Chelsea's roster. However, the Senegal international looked sharp and was able to test Hugo Lloris. Although he did not get on the scoresheet, Jackson did play the through ball that set up Neto's goal. The player will rue a missed great opportunity to score with a header from Neto's cross. Delap came on for Jackson and impressed, assisting Fernández's goal.

Noni Madueke (LW): 6

Madueke made some storming runs forward and threaded through some nice passes. He also got into good positions to score. Tyrique George came on for Madueke in the second half.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernández, 7/10

Malo Gusto, 6/10

Liam Delap, 7/10

Tyrique George, 6/10

Dario Essugo, N/A