Chelsea player ratings: Enzo Maresca's side secure Champions League qualification

Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season. It has been a mixed campaign for Enzo Maresca's side, but securing qualification in European soccer's top competition is a massive success. The Blues' 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest could prove to be a sliding doors moment in the fortunes of the club going forward.

Chelsea has struggled since the consortium led by Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich. However, the West London side appears to have got their act together and can now look forward to the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest–Chelsea Premier League player ratings

Below, we're rating the Chelsea players on a scale of 1 to 10.

Goalkeeper and defenders

Robert Sánchez (GK): 6

Sanchez has come under a lot of criticism since he joined the club from Brighton & Hove Albion. He kept a clean sheet but was fortunate that Chris Wood did not have his shooting boots on.

Reece James (RB): 7

The captain led by example and helped his center-backs deal with Wood.

Tosin Adarabioyo (CB): 7

Adarabioyo was solid defensively and creative with his long passes. Adarabioyo performed very well up against Wood, but the New Zealander still managed to escape his grasp on occasions.

Levi Colwill (CB): 8

Not only did Colwill score the goal to win the game, but he also made some crucial clearances to keep out Forest. One criticism of Colwill was that he could have marked Wood better at times.

Marc Cucurella (LB): 7

Cucurella is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. However, Ola Aina did manage to get round the back of the Spaniard on occasions. Cucurella got forward often and was involved in Colwill's winner.

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo (CDM): 7

Caicedo protected his back four with efficiency, tracking back and covering players who were out of position.

Enzo Fernández (CDM): 6

Did the dirty work defensively, but would have wanted to have had more of an impact on the game going forward.

Cole Palmer (CAM): 7

Palmer is Chelsea's talisman, and he was allowed a free role to attack and even get out wide to put crosses into the box.

Forwards

Noni Madueke (RW): 6

Madueke was always willing to run at the Forest defenders. He caused Nuno Espirito Santo's side many problems. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came on for Madueke late on.

Pedro Neto (CF): 7

Playing in an unfamiliar center-forward position, Neto, who is predominantly a right-winger, still managed to hold the ball up well. However, he did lack the finishing instinct of a natural striker. Neto managed to get the assist on Colwill's goal. Malo Gusto came on for Neto as Maresca looked to see out the victory.

Jadon Sancho (LW): 6

Sancho had to drop back and defend often. However, he still managed to produce some nice touches in the attacking areas. Roméo Lavia replaced Sancho in the second half. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to whether Chelsea will take up their option to buy Sancho from Manchester United permanently.

Substitutes

Roméo Lavia, 6/10

Malo Gusto, 6/10