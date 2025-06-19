The 2025-26 season begins in two months, and there are still so many unanswered questions. But one certainty is that the league will look almost nothing like it did when the 2024-25 season ended just a few weeks ago.

Why? Because 12 Serie A clubs will be operating under new managers this coming season. In a league that's infamous for its unpredictability, this takes it to another level. Below, we take a look at the most significant managerial changes making headlines around the world.

Atalanta: From glory to gamble after Gasperini's exit

In an absolutely stunning turn of events, Atalanta lost a piece of their soul when longtime manager Gian Piero Gasperini left the club to take over at Roma. The 67-year-old achieved extraordinary success in Bergamo, including a Europa League championship (the club’s first European trophy win) in 2023-24. No matter how he performs in Rome, he’ll never have to buy his own glass of Scanzo in Lombardy ever again.

Replacement: Atalanta has hired Croatian Ivan Juric to take the reins. To say he’s had a tumultuous career as a manager is a gross understatement. He has managed Genoa on three separate occasions (he was fired twice). He once coached Roma for two months.

In December 2024, he was hired to save Southampton from relegation, but the Saints ended up being dropped with seven matches still to play, the earliest relegation in the history of the Premier League. Juric has massive Italian loafers to fill at Atalanta under the brightest spotlight of all: the Champions League. Frankly, nothing on his coaching resume indicates he’s ready for this challenge.

Inter Milan hands the keys to a legendary player

A little more than a year ago, Simone Inzaghi was the toast of Serie A. He had won the league title and was named Italian coach of the year. Fast forward to spring 2025, and his Inter Milan team lost the league trophy on the final matchday, finishing one point behind Napoli. Then Inter were trounced by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. Just four days later, he left the club by mutual consent and signed a lucrative deal with Al-Hilal.

Replacement: So instead of being led by one of the most successful Italian managers in recent memory, Inter will enter the 2025-26 season with the unproven Cristian Chivu prowling the sideline. Chivu, a legendary former player at Inter, has just a little over three months of experience managing a first-division side. He took over at Parma in February 2025 and saved the club from relegation. Inter couldn’t have found someone with more experience? Xavi or Thiago Motta or Marco Rose? This is a huge step up for Chivu. Can he handle the intense pressure?

AC Milan bets big on Allegri’s second act

After becoming one of the best managers in Portugal’s top division, Sergio Conceicao took over at AC Milan in late December 2024. He lasted only five months in the role, as the team crashed to eighth place in the final standings.

Replacement: Enter Massimiliano Allegri, who returns to the club that fired him in 2014. After getting the sack in Milan, Allegri led Juventus on a stunning run of success: five consecutive Serie A titles and four straight Coppa Italia wins. He was eventually sacked in 2024 after enduring another Juve victory in a Coppa final. Here’s betting that Juve’s loss is AC Milan’s gain, and the Old Lady from Turin regrets firing Allegri (the only coach to ever win five Coppas) only to see him turn up at their northern Italian rivals.

Juventus rolls the dice with Igor Tudor

Thiago Motta was clearly out of his depth last season. In February 2025, Juventus were knocked out of both the Champions League and the Coppa Italia. Despite winning four of five Serie A matches that month, Motta was sacked in March after losing 4-0 to Atalanta and 3-0 to Fiorentina in consecutive weeks.

Replacement: Igor Tudor took over the club with Juve outside of the top four. He transformed their fortunes, losing just once to close out the season and secure Champions League football for 2025-26. The club awarded him with a two-year contract extension. Can Tudor continue his impressive run? Little in his past suggests he can. The former Juventus assistant has lifted a single trophy in his 12 years as a manager: the Croatian Cup in 2013. Overall, he has won just 46% of his matches. Not exactly the level of managerial prowess one would expect from a Juventus mister. Tudor had best get off to a flying start this coming season, or there will be serious grumbling in Turin.

Fiorentina in flux after shock Palladino resignation

Raffaele Palladino resigned in late May in a shocking move, just one day after the team’s owner had referred to him in a press conference as “like a son.” The 41-year-old led Fiorentina to sixth place in the league – their best finish since 2015-16 – and a Conference League berth. Palladino was hired in Florence after saving Monza from relegation with six matches to play in 2023. His talent is sure to land him another job soon.

Replacement?: Rumor has it that Stefano Pioli will move from Al-Nassr to take over. Pioli, who has managed no less than 13 different Italian first-division sides, last coached Fiorentina in 2018-19. He quit that season after La Violeta stumbled to 16th place in the league. Although Fiorentina was thrown into chaos when Palladino quit, one has to wonder if the club could have done better than to hire a retread like Pioli for yet another trip around Serie A.

Lazio’s revolving door brings back Sarri (again)

Serie A has never been a league known for long-term stability. But the Lazio “career” of Marco Baroni borders on the absurd. He took over the club in 2024 and immediately led them to 11 wins in their first 17 matches, including four victories in the Europa League. Lazio began talking about extending his two-year contract an additional two years. But, apparently, Baroni forgot how to coach. Lazio slipped to 7th in the final league table, missing out on the last European place to Fiorentina on a tiebreaker. In June, Baroni was fired.

Replacement: The next victim? Maurizio Sarri, the 66-year-old who has managed 21 clubs since 1990. How does this man still have a job? In 35 seasons, he’s won exactly one league title, one league cup and one European championship. Now he’s back with the Biancocelesti after having resigned 15 months ago following four straight losses and elimination from the Champions League. Buona fortuna, Maurizio. You’ll need it.

Roma’s boldest move yet: stealing Gasperini from Atalanta

Claudio Ranieri etched his name into Rome’s history alongside Julius Caesar and Marcus Aurelius this past season. The 73-year-old led Roma on a 19-game unbeaten streak, guided the club from 15th place in the table to fifth and secured European football for the coming campaign. Ranieri then moved aside to become a senior advisor to the team’s ownership.

Replacement: In a stunning turn of events, Roma swiped Gasperini from Atalanta. During his nine years there, he worked magic with their limited budget. Will he enjoy more expensive players to find joy in Rome? That remains to be seen. It’s not like the Friedkins have been splashing the cash on transfers lately. Roma’s tifosi have sky-high expectations for the coming season. Now it’s up to Gasperini to fulfill them with whatever players the Friedkins hand him.