The World Cup will test the team's ability to perform on home soil, aiming to prove that American soccer can compete at the highest level.

Weston McKinnie has embraced a leadership role, preparing to guide the team through critical matches and showcase the growth of soccer in the U.S.

The USMNT is gearing up for its first World Cup as a co-host since the 1990s, with heightened expectations from fans and the global soccer community.

Weston McKennie first appeared for the USMNT in 2027. Almost a decade later, he is a household name when it comes to USMNT fans. Not only is he a prominent US athlete, but he views this summer as his mission to represent how far the game has come in the U.S.A.

At Juventus, one of the biggest teams in the history of European soccer, McKennie has taken his game up several levels. He remains open to improving his performance on and off the pitch, and he sees the World Cup coming to the United States this year as being the perfect opportunity to showcase both his personal development, and the development of the beautiful game in the USA.

Weston McKennie is USMNT's most versatile player. It is hard to pinpoint his best position, and that's because he appears more than comfortable anywhere in the midfield or the attack.

For the USMNT, McKennie's ability to adapt to multiple different positions is one that will make him stand out at this year's World Cup. Spoiler alert, you are bound to see him in every key area of the field.

No matter where he plays, USMNT fans can guarantee two things: McKennie will be vocal and he will lead by example.

Weston McKennie on what it means to be a leader

Weston McKennie wears a different hat than most for the USMNT. Despite having just entered the prime stage of his career, he acts like a leader. Leadership has never been a quality that McKennie has shied away from; instead, he relishes any opportunity he can get to pick up his teammates.

"I felt like a true leader in the group in one of the finals that we played against Mexico. I was made captain for that game."

McKennie was only two years into his USMNT tenure when he was first handed the captain's armband. It wasn't the result the team would have wanted, falling to Mexico in the Gold Cup final. However, this only served as another pivotal growth moment for McKennie and a reminder of how much his USMNT peers respect him.

"The game didn't turn out the way we wanted, but that's when I realized that you need to embrace that leadership role on the team. I’ve faced a lot of challenges in my life that allowed me to build that type of character to be a leader."

Weston McKennie leads by example off the field as well as on it. Placing a real emphasis on optimizing his diet for better performance, McKennie has partnered with Chobani as a Nutrition Ambassador, highlighting how shifting to more nutrient-dense foods has helped him improve energy, recovery, and overall consistency through the demands of international play.

Weston McKennie partners with Chobani as a Nutrition Ambassador | Chobani

"Nutrition plays a huge role. Soccer demands everything from you, physically and mentally, and when you’re preparing for something as big as the World Cup, every detail matters."

"Earlier in my career, I didn’t think as much about it. I was focused on training and competing. But now I understand that eating well helps me recover faster, stay strong through long stretches, and be there for my teammates and my country when it counts most."

"That’s one of the reasons being part of Chobani’s Feed the Dream team means so much to me. I know how important the right support is, and I want the next generation to have that foundation early."

As the USA hosts its first World Cup since the 1990s, alongside Canada and Mexico as host nations, Weston McKennie has noticed the added responsibility that he and the USMNT camp feel. There is no bigger stage than the World Cup, and the spotlight is on the USA.

"Yes, for sure. There's an added responsibility with the World Cup being in the U.S.," said Weston.

"Growing up playing soccer in America was different than what it is now. Especially knowing that we kind of need to have a good run in the World Cup because when it's at home, everyone's going be watching, and because America always turns up for big sporting events, even people who don’t typically watch or play soccer."

Men's soccer is an emerging sport in the U.S.A. It is the most popular sport worldwide, but there is still plenty of space for the beautiful game to populate the United States.

"This is a moment for us to show the country that this is what the world is on, and this is what we could be like too. If we don't have a good run, I think people might wonder why they would want to play a sport and support a team that doesn’t win. So I feel the responsibility to show that winning mentality and have a good run."

Despite the question marks surrounding the USMNT's identity heading into this year's World Cup, there remains the feeling of this being the U.S.A.'s golden generation. The USMNT is not the favorite to win the World Cup, but a strong run is the bare minimum for McKennie.

If anybody can pick the USMNT up and carry them to the same worldly acclaim that the USWNT undeniably has, let it be the multi-faceted and ever-determined Weston McKennie.