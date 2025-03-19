Sounds like Josh Hart just figured out what everyone knew about him years ago

Josh Hart may not always get the recognition he truly deserves, but few in the NBA star in their role greater than him. The New York Knicks wing has been one of the league's premier ancillary pieces for quite some time now. His all-around contributions, winning DNA and relentless effort are invaluable and irreplaceable.

Yet, Hart has been so committed to being a madman on the hardwood that he didn't realize how talented he was -- until this season. During a recent interview with HoopsHype, New York's Swiss Army Knife said 2024-25 is the first time his status as a "good player" feels "solidified."

Josh Hart is just realizing he's a good NBA player, which fans have known for years

Hart credits his breakout campaign to focusing on only what he can control. He's no longer trying "to prove [himself] to anybody." Instead, the 30-year-old has strived to make life easier for his teammates, namely Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

"How can I help these guys maximize their opportunities ... be a servant for them," Hart stated. "I took that mentality and went with that. It opened doors for me that I didn’t think were possible or were in my vision at the time."

While it's nice to hear Hart embrace a selfless, team-first mindset, he should also be patting himself on the back. Without his play and availability, the Knicks wouldn't be where they are in the Eastern Conference standings.

For whatever it's worth, Hart's one glaring weakness is his constantly fluctuating 3-point shooting confidence. Perhaps there's a connection between the lack of faith in hitting a jumper and taking this long to acknowledge himself as a standout performer.

Nevertheless, and fortunately for Hart, we're here to give him his flowers. FanSided's latest NBA99 rankings list the Knicks swingman as the No. 60 player in the Association. He's the best pound-for-pound rebounder in basketball, a one-man fast break, a solid secondary playmaker/ball-handler and a versatile defender who can guard up or down the positional spectrum.

Tied with fellow Knick and Villanova alum Mikal Bridges for the league lead in minutes per game (37.8), Hart's boundless energy is a skill. Just watching him on television can be exhausting.