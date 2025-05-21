Spencer Strider wins over Braves fans with brutally honest postgame quote

It was a rough first game back for Spencer Strider. The Braves ace underwent his second invasive elbow surgery last season and despite a brief cameo earlier this year, suffered another setback. Strider is now finally back for good, or at least Braves fans hope. His first start back from the injured list didn't go as planned against the Washington Nationals. While Strider certainly deserves a runway, he was harder on himself than anyone.

Strider did enough to keep the Braves in the game early, but his final stat line wasn't up to his pre-surgery standard. That much is certain. Strider went 4.1 innings, giving up six hits and four runs. His ERA through two starts this season is a 5.79. The former NL Cy Young winner knows he has to be better for Atlanta to be a real postseason threat.

“Didn’t give us a chance to win the game, really,” Strider said. “Just got to be better. Didn’t execute, stuff wasn’t consistent. Just hate to see the guys come back, put a three-spot up there and then go out and immediately give up the lead. That’s just one of those things you never want to do. So, you know, not acceptable for me.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker took a softer tone with Spencer Strider

That harsh tone will win over Braves fans in the end. Atlanta manager Brian Snitker – likely knowing how hard Strider would be on himself – took a softer approach.

“He’s got to start somewhere,” Snitker said. “We got him five ups, just kind of like we were trying to do the last time he threw. And so I think the more he throws, the better he’s going to get. We just had to start somewhere...As long as he’s healthy and he does his sides, and then makes his next start on Sunday, I think he’s going to continue to get better.”

Exactly. For once this season, Snitker's player-friendly mentality could work out for him. Strider will always take the necessary steps to better himself, whether that be throwing an extra bullpen session or watching more film of his previous outing. Recovery from a second elbow surgery takes time, and as much as Strider may want to resemble his old self right away, that was never realistic.

In a way, we've all been there before. His Braves teammates are here to pick him up along the way.