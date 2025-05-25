Spurs trading pick No. 2? Insider just added fuel to the fire

Duke phenom Cooper Flagg's status as the first overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft is set in stone. However, there also appears to be a clear line of demarcation between consensus No. 2-ranked prospect Dylan Harper and the rest of the pack. But the question is: Which franchise will call the Rutgers star's name on June 25?

Right now, that team figures to be the San Antonio Spurs, who hold the second pick this summer. Yet, after trading for star point guard De'Aaron Fox in February and seeing Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle blossom, fit concerns with Harper emerge. Rival front offices, namely the Brooklyn Nets, could reportedly see this as an opportunity to move up the board.

The Nets realize San Antonio's potential backcourt logjam and have the ammo to make an enticing trade offer to land Harper. Knowing this, "multiple organizations" are keeping tabs on the situation, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel. Meanwhile, the Spurs have signaled they're "very excited" to stay put and choose the 2024-25 All-Big Ten member.

Of course, a lot can change between now and next month. Nonetheless, can Brooklyn legitimately sway the Spurs out of their spot? Let's discuss.

Can the Nets make a competitive offer to the Spurs for the No. 2 overall pick?

Yes, the Nets are equipped with a stockpile of assets. General manager Sean Marks can even overpay for Harper (or virtually any player) if he wants to. As Siegel notes, Brooklyn has five top-36 picks this year alone (Nos. 8, 19, 26, 27, and 36). Moreover, they have nine tradeable first-rounders, trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If the Spurs want to continue stockpiling assets like they've done in recent years, the Nets can help. Brooklyn has all seven first-round picks and three future unprotected first-rounders from the New York Knicks (2027, 2029 and 2031). They also have swap rights with the Phoenix Suns and their crosstown rival in 2028, which may be an enticing bargaining chip.

Do the Spurs benefit from the Nets' potential trade package?

This one is a little trickier. Do the Spurs need more picks?

The Spurs have two lottery selections this year, six of their seven first-rounders and an assortment of other teams' draft equity. If anything, it's arguably time for San Antonio to cash in on their war chest of draft equity -- not further replenish their collection.

Whether Harper, Fox and Castle can co-exist remains to be seen. They're all at their best on the ball, which would complicate matters for San Antonio. Nevertheless, the upside of a young, uber-talented trio like this should trump any on-court worries.

Harper would make a ton of sense for the Nets; they need on-ball shot creation and playmaking badly. He fits the bill and can instantly run the show in Brooklyn. Conversely, the same can't be said about his outlook in San Antonio, though that doesn't mean they should pass up on him. It'd be a logical pivot for the Spurs if a two-time MVP from Greece became available -- just putting that out there.

San Antonio Spurs trade grade: B

Brooklyn Nets trade grade: A-