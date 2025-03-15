St. John's Big East tournament domination shows why they can compete with Duke

The last couple of years, the Big East has dominated college basketball, with UConn winning the last two championships. This year, it could be another Big East team in the form of St. John’s that looks to reign supreme come NCAA Tournament time.

Unlike UConn the last two years, the Johnnies don't always make it look pretty. But like those UConn teams, they have a top 10 defensive rating, per the latest KenPom rankings. Except UConn didn’t finish the year higher than fourth in defensive rating. The Red Storm are currently No. 1 by a significant margin.

It’s why they could be the kryptonite the Duke Blue Devils want to avoid at all costs. Rick Pitino may not lead a squad that will out-shoot you, but he will field a team that will be defensively sound and test your offensive efficiency for 40 minutes.

Why St. John’s defense could carry it on an NCAA Tournament run in 2025

St. John’s might be the most dangerous team in the field of 68 this year. Thanks to the SEC’s dominance, a soft non-conference schedule and a relatively down year for the Big East, they likely won’t be seeded higher than the three line. But their defense can throw a wrench into any team in t eh country; ithere’s any team outside the SEC that can hang with Auburn, it’s the Red Storm.

Pitinos' team is averaging just 65.9 points against this year while also forcing 15.6 turnovers per game, the latter of which is 10th best in the country. This is a team built on defense, with an army of switchable length in the backcourt and frontcourt capable of harassing you for 94 feet over 40 minutes.

St. John’s has four losses this year and all of them are by one possession. They thrive in close games and are good enough to slow you down offensively and build a lead. It’s the perfect concoction to produce an NCAA Tournament run.

While Joe Lunardi predicts St. John’s to be a No. 2 seed, I could see SEC bias knocking them down to a No. 3 seed possibly. Wherever they’re seeded, I would hate to be in their region. Per Lunardi’s prediction, the Red Storm’s biggest threat in the South region would be top-seeded Auburn, Marquette and Texas Tech; they’ve already swept Marquette in three games this season.

St. John’s could land in the Final Four if they got in the right region. Anything can happen during March Madness, but the Red Storm are my favorite to make a deep tournament run and contend a No. 1 seed for a Final Four spot.

They aren’t a team that’s going to run the score up on you like Auburn or Alabama. They’re a team that’s going to frustrate you offensively the entire game and get in your head for 40 minutes. That’s a team you don’t want to face in a single-elimination tournament.